Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published

Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.

This COVID-19 and flu surveillance bulletin brings together the latest surveillance data, along with the latest public health advice for COVID-19 and flu.

The flu and COVID-19 surveillance report has been published here.

COVID-19 surveillance data for week 13

COVID-19 activity decreased across most indicators.

SARS-CoV-2 positivity increased slightly to 3.5% compared with 3.1% in the previous week. This is based on a percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel “spotter” laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.

COVID-19 case rates and positivity in Pillar 1 decreased overall, within most ethnic groups, and within some age groups and regions in week 13.

COVID-19 hospitalisations decreased slightly to 1.65 per 100,000 compared with 1.75 per 100,000 in the previous week.

COVID-19 ICU admissions remained low and fluctuated at low levels at 0.06 per 100,000 in week 13.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 acute respiratory incidents decreased compared to the previous week, with 8 incidents reported in England during week 13.

The highest hospital admission rate regionally is currently in the North West at 2.54 per 100,000.

Those aged 85 years and over had the highest hospital admission rate, which decreased to 18.59 per 100,000. A small increase was detected in those aged between 75 and 84 years, whilst small decreases or stabilisation occurred in the remaining age groups.

Details for the Spring 2024 COVID-19 vaccination programme have been confirmed by NHS England. Visits to older adult care homes and eligible housebound patients should begin 15 April 2024. For all other eligible cohorts, vaccinations should start by 22 April 2024 and end on 30 June 2024.

Flu surveillance data for week 13

Overall, Influenza activity decreased.

Influenza positivity decreased to 3.6% in week 13 compared with 4.5% in the previous week. This is based on a percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel “spotter” laboratories, reported through the

The total number of confirmed influenza acute respiratory incidents remained stable compared to the previous week, with 12 incidents reported in England during week 13.

Overall, influenza hospitalisations decreased to 1.46 per 100,000 compared with 1.71 per 100,000 in the previous week and crossed the baseline threshold (less than 1.57 per 100,000).

Influenza ICU admissions remained low at 0.03 per 100,000 in week 13.

Emergency department (ED) attendances for influenza-like-illness (ILI) remained stable.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programmes at UKHSA, said