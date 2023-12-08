Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published

Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.

Latest update

The latest national flu and COVID-19 surveillance report, which includes respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) data, and national norovirus and rotavirus surveillance report, have been published along with the latest public health advice.

Flu surveillance up until end of week 48

Most indicators show that flu activity has increased slightly but remains within baseline levels.

Influenza positivity increased to 2.3% in week 48 compared to 1.7% in the previous week. This refers to the percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel “spotter” laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.

Hospital admissions, including intensive care unit (ICU) and high dependency unit (HDU) admissions increased slightly.

The overall flu hospital admission for this week remained low but increased to 0.92 per 100,000 population, compared to 0.59 per 100,000 last week.

Those aged 85 years and over have the highest level of hospital admissions this week with a rate of 30.42 per 100,000 population.

The provisional proportion of people in England who have received the 2023 to 2024 influenza vaccine in targeted groups is as follows:

75.9% in all aged 65 years and over, which is comparable to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

40.6% in all aged 3 years, which is higher compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

40.8% in all aged 2 years, which is higher compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

38.3% in those aged under 65 years in a clinical risk group, which is lower compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

27.7% in all pregnant women, which is lower compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

COVID-19 surveillance up until end of week 48

COVID-19 activity has plateaued overall, although there have been slight increases in some age groups.

COVID-19 positivity increased slightly to 6.5% in week 48 compared to 5.4% in the previous week. This refers to the percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel “spotter” laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.

COVID-19 hospitalisations increased slightly to 2.9 per 100,000 population this week compared to 2.58 per 100,000 in the previous week. Hospitalisations were highest in the group of those aged 85 years and over.

COVID-19 case rates and positivity rates through Pillar 1 decreased slightly with a weekly mean positivity rate of 7.5% compared to 7.6% in the previous week.

Intensive care units (ICU) and high dependency units (HDU) admission rates for this week’s report remained low and stable.

Hospital admission rates increased slightly. For COVID-19, they were highest in London at 3.41 per 100,000 population this week.

A total of 7,714,380 people aged 65 and over in England have been vaccinated with an autumn 2023 COVID-19 booster dose since 1 September 2023, totalling 69.1% of that population.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programmes at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said:

Millions of eligible people are missing out on vital vaccinations that will provide protection against severe disease this winter. Flu levels are starting to rise, so get your vaccine now to get winter strong and keep your festive plans on track. Pregnant women, their unborn babies and those in clinical risk groups are at higher risk of complication from flu. Vaccinating pregnant women also helps to provide protection to newborn babies who will be born during the flu season. If you are the parent of a child aged 2 or 3 years, don’t forget that they are also eligible for the flu vaccine and this can be booked via your GP – the nasal spray will help prevent hospitalisations, reduce the spread of flu in the community and avoid you having to juggle a sick child with work and other commitments. The NHS national booking system closes next week - make your appointment soon. After the national booking system has closed, eligible persons can still continue to speak to their GP, or alternatively a local pharmacist about getting their vaccination. You can help reduce the spread of these infections by avoiding mixing with others where possible when showing signs of a respiratory illness like flu and COVID-19, particularly those who are more vulnerable.

RSV surveillance up until end of week 48

RSV activity remains high in a number of indicators, as is expected at this time of the year, reflecting high activity in children aged under 5 years.

The overall positivity (among people with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories) was 12.8%, with the highest positivity in those aged under 5 years at 37.9%.

Emergency department attendances for acute bronchiolitis and RSV hospital admissions remained high, primarily due to cases in children aged under 5 years.

There is information and advice on bronchiolitis on the NHS website.

Dr Conall Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

RSV is continuing at high seasonal levels, as is expected at this time of the year. Many young children are needing NHS care for RSV lung infections, and admissions are increasing in older adults. UKHSA continues to monitor RSV activity closely. RSV infections are usually mild but can cause breathing difficulties in babies and the elderly. Initial symptoms in infants are similar to a cold but can go on to include breathing more quickly or noisily and having difficulties feeding. You can protect yourself and others by washing your hands regularly, using a tissue to catch coughs or sneezes and washing your hands afterwards, and staying away from others if you feel unwell. RSV is another reason why babies need protection from tobacco smoke as this is linked with more severe RSV infections.

Norovirus up until the end of week 47

Since week 44 of the 2023 to 2024 season, the number of norovirus lab reports has been increasing, particularly in children aged 0 to 4 years. However, the total number of norovirus laboratory reports during weeks 46 and 47 was 16% lower than the 5-season average for the same 2-week period.

Overall, the number of reported enteric virus (EV) outbreaks has been increasing since week 43, although the total number of EV outbreaks reported during weeks 46 and 47 remained lower than the 5-season average for the same 2-week period. The majority of reported EV outbreaks occurred in care home settings (71%).

Dr Lesley Larkin, Interim Deputy Director, Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Safety (One Health) Division at UKHSA, said: