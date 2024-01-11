Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published

Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.

Latest update

The latest national flu and COVID-19 surveillance report, which includes respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) data, and national norovirus and rotavirus surveillance report have been published along with the latest public health advice.

COVID-19 surveillance data for week 1

COVID-19 activity decreased across most indicators.

As reported in our latest Winter COVID-19 Infection Study (WCIS) data, estimated prevalence fell to 3.1% (one in 32 people) across England and Scotland in the 2 weeks to 3 January, down from 4.2% (one in 24 people) in the 2 weeks to 13 December.

In this week’s surveillance report, data on JN.1, a sub lineage of BA 2.86 is reported, and this designation has been applied retrospectively to previous weeks’ data. This variant is estimated to be currently responsible for 60% of cases in England.

SARS-CoV-2 positivity decreased slightly to 9.9% in week 1 compared to 10.2% in the previous week. This refers to the percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel “spotter” laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.

COVID-19 case rates and positivity in Pillar 1 decreased, with decreases observed in some age groups, regions, and ethnic groups in week 1.

The total number of reported SARS-CoV-2 confirmed acute respiratory incidents in week 1 remained stable compared to the previous week, with 51 incidents reported in England during week 1.

Overall, COVID-19 hospitalisations decreased to 4.9 per 100,000 in week 1 compared to 5.2 per 100,000 in the previous week.

COVID-19 ICU admissions decreased in week 1 compared to the previous week.

The highest hospital admission rate is currently in South West at 6.05 per 100,000. Most regions experienced an decrease in hospital admission rates this week.

Among age groups, those aged 85 years and over had the highest hospital admission rate, reaching 51.97 per 100,000, with decreases observed in all other age groups except those aged 5 to 14 years, which remained stable.

The overall weekly ICU or HDU admission rate for COVID-19 decreased to 0.14 per 100,000, compared to 0.25 per 100,000 in the previous week. The ICU or HDU admission rate for COVID-19 by UKHSA region or by age group fluctuated at low levels in week 1 due to low underlying numbers.

A total 7,840,192 people aged 65 years and over in England have been vaccinated with an autumn 2023 COVID-19 booster dose since 1 September 2023, totalling 70.2% of that population.

Flu surveillance data for week 1

Influenza activity decreased across some indicators, including hospital admissions, but increased in others.

Influenza positivity decreased to 9.6% in week 1 compared to 12.1% in the previous week. This refers to the percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel “spotter” laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.

Through primary care surveillance, the influenza-like-illness (ILI) consultations indicator increased to 7.5 per 100,000 in week 1 compared to 4.9 per 100,000 the previous week and remained within the baseline activity level range.

There were 21 influenza confirmed acute respiratory incidents reported in England in week 1.

Influenza hospitalisations decreased from 6.23 per 100,000 in week 52 to 5.08 per 100,000 in week 1 and remained in the medium impact range.

Intensive care unit (ICU) or high dependency unit (HDU) admissions decreased compared to the previous week and remained in the low impact range. Emergency department (ED) attendances for ILI decreased nationally.

In week 1, the overall ICU or HDU rate for influenza decreased slightly to 0.14 per 100,000 compared to 0.17 per 100,000 in the previous week. The rate last week remained within baseline activity levels.

The provisional proportion of people in England who have received the 2023 to 2024 influenza vaccine in targeted groups is as follows:

77.1% in all aged 65 years and over; vaccine uptake is lower compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

43.5% in all aged 3 years, which is comparable compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

43.2% in all aged 2 years, which is higher compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

40.4% in those aged under 65 years in a clinical risk group, which is lower compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

31% in all pregnant women, which is lower compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

Dr Alexander Allen, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

It’s promising that we see a decline in both flu hospital admissions and COVID-19, but this may be partly down to how people mix and seek health services differently over the Christmas period. Some indicators show that flu cases in the community are on the rise, so we are not out of flu season just yet. Flu and COVID-19 spread more easily as we spend more time indoors during the colder months. If you are showing symptoms of a respiratory illness, try to reduce contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable. Time is now running out to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine if you’re eligible. With just weeks left, those aged over 65 years, pregnant women, and clinical risk groups can still speak to their GP about getting vaccinated. Children aged 2 or 3 years can receive a quick and painless nasal spray flu vaccine from their GP to help protect them against flu. Local pharmacies also continue to offer flu and walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for free on the NHS.

RSV surveillance data for week 1

RSV activity has decreased but is still circulating.

The overall positivity (among people with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories) decreased to 4.5%, with the highest positivity in those aged under 5 years at 10.5%.

Dr Conall Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

RSV cases overall are decreasing, including in children aged under 5 years, but the virus is still circulating and being detected in young children and older adults admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties. RSV infections are usually mild but can cause breathing difficulties in babies and the elderly. Initial symptoms in infants are similar to a cold but can go on to include breathing more quickly or noisily and having difficulties feeding. For more information and advice, search for bronchiolitis on the NHS website. You can protect yourself and others by washing your hands regularly, using a tissue to catch coughs or sneezes and washing your hands afterwards, and staying away from others if you feel unwell. RSV is another reason why babies need protection from tobacco smoke as this is linked with more severe RSV infections.

Norovirus surveillance data for week 52

Norovirus laboratory reports in weeks 51 and 52 were 48% higher than the 5-season average for the same period 2-week period. The highest rates of reporting were in children aged under 5 years and adults aged 65 years and over.

The total number of EV outbreaks reported during weeks 51 and 52 remained lower than the 5-season average for the same 2-week period, with the majority of outbreaks reported in care home settings.

Amy Douglas, Norovirus Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: