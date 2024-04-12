UK Health Security Agency
Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published
Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
This COVID-19 and flu surveillance bulletin brings together the latest surveillance data, along with the latest public health advice for COVID-19 and flu.
The flu and COVID-19 surveillance report has been published here.
COVID-19 surveillance data for week 14
COVID-19 activity increased slightly.
SARS-CoV-2 positivity increased to 4.1% compared with 3.4% in the previous week. This is based on a percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel “spotter” laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.
COVID-19 case rates and positivity in Pillar 1 has increased overall, within some age groups and ethnic groups, and most regions in week 14.
COVID-19 hospitalisations increased slightly to 1.77 per 100,000 compared with 1.63 per 100,00 in the previous week.
COVID-19 ICU admissions remained low and stable at 0.06 per 100,000 in week 14.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 acute respiratory incidents increased slightly compared to the previous week, with 11 incidents reported in England during week 14.
The highest hospital admission rate regionally is currently in the West Midlands at 2.45 per 100,000.
Those aged 85 years and over had the highest hospital admission rate, which increased to 19.91 per 100,000. Most other age groups also saw a small increase.
Details for the Spring 2024 COVID-19 vaccination programme have been confirmed by NHS England. Visits to older adult care homes and eligible housebound patients should begin on 15 April 2024. For all other eligible cohorts, vaccinations should start on 22 April 2024 and end on 30 June 2024.
Flu surveillance data for week 14
Overall, Influenza activity decreased.
Influenza positivity decreased to 3.3% in week 14 compared with 3.6% in the previous week. This is based on a percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel “spotter” laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.
The total number of confirmed influenza acute respiratory incidents remained stable compared to the previous week, with 8 incidents reported in England during week 14.
Overall, influenza hospitalisations decreased further to 1.27 per 100,000 compared with 1.42 per 100,000 in the previous week and crossed the baseline threshold (less than 1.57 per 100,000).
Influenza ICU admissions remained low at 0.04 per 100,000 in week 13.
Emergency department (ED) attendances for influenza-like-illness (ILI) remained stable.
Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programmes at UKHSA, said:
This week COVID-19 activity remains at low levels, though there has been a slight increase in some indicators including hospitalisations in the over 85s. Spring COVID-19 vaccinations for older adults in care homes will begin next week, helping to top up their protection against the virus.
Staying at home when you have symptoms of flu or COVID-19 helps protect others, especially those who are vulnerable. If you need to go out when you are unwell, consider wearing a mask around other people.
Simple measures like catching coughs and sneezes in a tissue, regular handwashing, and improving ventilation by opening a window when meeting others indoors can all help to reduce the spread of viruses.
