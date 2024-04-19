Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published

Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.

This COVID-19 and flu surveillance bulletin brings together the latest surveillance data, along with the latest public health advice for COVID-19 and flu.

The flu and COVID-19 surveillance report has been published here.

COVID-19 surveillance data for week 15

COVID-19 activity remained at low levels.

SARS-CoV-2 positivity increased to 4.2% compared with 3.9% in the previous week. This is based on a percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.

COVID-19 hospitalisations decreased slightly to 1.77 per 100,000 compared with 1.87 per 100,000 in the previous week.

COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) admissions remained low and stable at 0.06 per 100,000 in week 15.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 acute respiratory incidents remained stable compared to the previous week, with 12 incidents reported in England during week 15.

The highest hospital admission rate regionally is currently in the West Midlands at 3.20 per 100,000.

Those aged 85 years and over had the highest hospital admission rate, which decreased to 20.56 per 100,000. Other age groups show a mixed picture.

The Spring 2024 COVID-19 vaccination programme is now live. Those eligible can visit Book COVID-19 vaccination appointment or can use the NHS app to book their appointment. Those without access to the internet can call 119 to book an appointment. NHS will be sending texts, emails and NHS app messages to remind those eligible to book their appointments but do not have to wait to be contacted. Vaccination will end on 30 June 2024.

The eligible cohorts include:

adults aged 75 years and over by 30 June 2024

residents in care homes for older adults

individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed.

Flu surveillance data for week 15

Overall, influenza activity decreased across most indicators.

Influenza positivity decreased to 2.7% in week 15 compared with 3.5% in the previous week. This is based on a percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.

The total number of confirmed influenza acute respiratory incidents decreased compared to the previous week, with 6 incidents reported in England during week 15.

Overall, influenza hospitalisations decreased further to 0.72 per 100,000 compared with 1.18 per 100,000 in the previous week and was within the baseline range (less than 1.57 per 100,000).

Influenza ICU admissions remained low at 0.03 per 100,000 in week 15.

Emergency department (ED) attendances for influenza-like-illness (ILI) decreased nationally.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programmes at UKHSA, said: