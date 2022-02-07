Flu vaccination programme success

Huge uptake across the country.

More than 2.7 million people have received their free flu jab and anyone eligible who has not yet been vaccinated has been urged to come forward.

The programme, which has so far seen a 90% uptake in over 65s, was paused in December so that health boards could prioritise the delivery of COVID-19 booster jabs to combat the Omicron variant.

Flu vaccinations are now on offer again until the end of March for those in high risk groups.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf recently said:

“Flu can be serious, and the vaccine is the safest and most effective way to help protect the most vulnerable against the illness and alleviate pressure on the NHS and social care services. “With COVID-19 still circulating, it is important that those eligible for a free flu vaccine take up the opportunity. The NHS Inform website provides information on the vaccine and how to arrange an appointment in your health board area. “The fact that 90% of the population aged 65 and over have been vaccinated against flu this season is testament to the incredibly hard work carried out by health boards and Integration Authorities during the autumn and winter vaccination programme. I can’t emphasise enough how grateful I am to everyone involved from planning to delivery in these most challenging of circumstances.”

Background

Check your eligibility and how to get a free flu vaccine