Scottish Government
|Printable version
Flu vaccination programme success
Huge uptake across the country.
More than 2.7 million people have received their free flu jab and anyone eligible who has not yet been vaccinated has been urged to come forward.
The programme, which has so far seen a 90% uptake in over 65s, was paused in December so that health boards could prioritise the delivery of COVID-19 booster jabs to combat the Omicron variant.
Flu vaccinations are now on offer again until the end of March for those in high risk groups.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf recently said:
“Flu can be serious, and the vaccine is the safest and most effective way to help protect the most vulnerable against the illness and alleviate pressure on the NHS and social care services.
“With COVID-19 still circulating, it is important that those eligible for a free flu vaccine take up the opportunity. The NHS Inform website provides information on the vaccine and how to arrange an appointment in your health board area.
“The fact that 90% of the population aged 65 and over have been vaccinated against flu this season is testament to the incredibly hard work carried out by health boards and Integration Authorities during the autumn and winter vaccination programme. I can’t emphasise enough how grateful I am to everyone involved from planning to delivery in these most challenging of circumstances.”
Background
Check your eligibility and how to get a free flu vaccine
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/flu-vaccination-programme-success/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Preparing pupils for careers in tech07/02/2022 17:05:00
Every primary and secondary school across Scotland will receive support to refresh computing science for pupils.
Helping care experienced families07/02/2022 15:05:00
Families with children who are on the edges of care, or have experience of care, will be among those to benefit from more than £3 million in cash support.
Further talks on fiscal reform07/02/2022 13:05:00
During a session of the Joint Executive Committee (JEC) with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes outlined some of the challenges needing to be addressed as part of the forthcoming joint review of the Scottish Fiscal Framework.
15 million milestone reached for Coronavirus tests07/02/2022 12:05:00
More than 15 million COVID-19 PCR tests have now been carried out in Scotland since testing began, nearly two years ago.
Coronavirus provisions extended04/02/2022 13:05:00
Six month extension to some temporary provisions made under UK legislation.
Spring Budget Revision 2021-22 supporting document04/02/2022 12:05:00
Supporting document to the Budget (Scotland) Act 2021 Amendment Regulations 2022. Provides details of Level 2 and 3 budgets.
Outdoor education lifeline04/02/2022 10:05:00
Outdoor education centres facing financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply this month to a new £2 million fund.
Connecting Scotland - evaluation: qualitative research - implementation and early impact03/02/2022 15:05:00
Findings of research with organisations who applied for digital devices, through the Connecting Scotland programme, to distribute to people that they support.
Organ and tissue donation: baseline report 202103/02/2022 12:05:00
Data about organ and tissue donation in Scotland prior to implementation of ‘The Human Tissue (Authorisation) (Scotland) Act 2019’, organised into three main categories: public attitudes, workforce, monitoring data.