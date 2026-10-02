Flu vaccine prevented over 800 hospital admissions in Wales last winter

Routine flu vaccination is estimated to have prevented more than 800 flu-related hospital admissions in Wales last winter. Public Health Wales estimates that, without vaccination, 50 per cent more people would have been admitted to hospital.

Public Health Wales is encouraging everyone who is eligible for a free NHS flu vaccine to take up the offer this winter and help protect themselves against serious illness and hospitalisation.

Flu (also known as influenza) can be serious, particularly for people with certain health conditions such as asthma and diabetes which makes them more vulnerable to serious complications if they catch flu.

Adults with chronic liver disease are over 40 times more likely to experience serious outcomes from flu, while those with weakened immune systems face a risk more than 45 times higher than the general population.

Each year, flu vaccination is offered to help protect older adults, people with long-term health conditions, health and social care staff, young children and pregnant women.

Last year, more than one million people across Wales received their flu vaccine, helping to protect themselves and those around them. This included more than 200,000 people living with conditions such as diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart disease.

More than 10,000 pregnant women in Wales also received a flu vaccine last year, helping to protect both their own health and that of their babies. Flu during pregnancy can lead to serious complications for both mother and baby.

Vaccination reduces the risk of catching flu, lessens the severity of illness and helps protect those most at risk of serious complications. It also reduces the likelihood of passing the virus on to others.

Free NHS flu vaccines are available to:

People aged 65 years and over

People aged six months to 64 years who have a long-term health condition

Health and social care workers

Pregnant women

Care home residents

Children aged two or three years old (on 31 August 2026), as well as all primary and secondary school pupils from reception to Year 11, are also eligible for a flu vaccine. Parents and guardians are being encouraged to provide consent so their children can be protected.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme (VPDP) at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:

“Winter viruses like flu spread easily and can hit older people and those with health conditions particularly hard. “The impact of the flu vaccination programme is clear and it’s a powerful reminder that vaccination isn’t just about individual protection, it’s about protecting others around you and reducing winter pressures on the NHS. “Getting your flu vaccine each winter is one of the best ways to stay well – it offers the strongest protection available. “The protection that the flu vaccines gives fades over time, which is why having the vaccine every year is the most effective way to protect against serious illness that could land you in hospital. “Many people will also qualify for other winter vaccines, including those for COVID-19 and RSV. Taken together, these vaccines offer the best defence against the viruses that fill up hospital beds and add strain to the NHS each winter. “Flu can knock your whole routine off course – work, school, family life, socialising. Once your appointment is booked, set yourself a reminder so you don’t miss it, and give yourself and those around you the best possible protection.”

Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health, Nerys Evans, yesterday said:

“Vaccination remains one of the most effective tools we have to protect our communities through the winter months, and I’m pleased so many people across Wales take up the offer each year. “As well as getting vaccinated, there’s plenty we can do to stop winter illnesses spreading. Regular hand washing and staying home when unwell both help limit the spread of infections that can prove serious for some people. “Flu arrived early last winter and stayed around for months, putting extra strain on our health and care services. I’d urge everyone eligible to take up their offer of a vaccine. Get it done and start the season properly protected.”

Full details on how to book a vaccine are available on the Public Health Wales website.