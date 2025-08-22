Flux in President Trump’s trade and foreign policy is the new normal. Can world leaders regain some initiative?

EXPERT COMMENT

As the UN General Assembly approaches, attempts to manage the president’s constantly shifting policy by courting him personally may soon prove inadequate.

President Donald Trump has upended hopes of a quiet August in Washington. New tariffs on imports from countries including Switzerland and India, and Trump’s surprise summit with President Vladimir Putin last Friday, showcase the president’s ability to seize and re-seize the initiative, to grab the headlines, and to create chaos and revel in it.

This approach is not just part of his communications strategy. It is fundamental to his approach to international relations. For other national leaders, existing in a state of perpetual anticipation of this behaviour has costs – chief among them being the loss of any initiative.

With the coming months promising continued disruption and with leaders’ week at the United Nations just weeks away, policymakers should learn from this hectic summer – and stop letting the president’s ‘surprise’ announcements take them off guard. A new approach is needed to regain the initiative and recognize that seeking the president’s favour may be a useful tactic, but it does not represent a strategy.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.