Chatham House
|Printable version
Flux in President Trump’s trade and foreign policy is the new normal. Can world leaders regain some initiative?
EXPERT COMMENT
As the UN General Assembly approaches, attempts to manage the president’s constantly shifting policy by courting him personally may soon prove inadequate.
President Donald Trump has upended hopes of a quiet August in Washington. New tariffs on imports from countries including Switzerland and India, and Trump’s surprise summit with President Vladimir Putin last Friday, showcase the president’s ability to seize and re-seize the initiative, to grab the headlines, and to create chaos and revel in it.
This approach is not just part of his communications strategy. It is fundamental to his approach to international relations. For other national leaders, existing in a state of perpetual anticipation of this behaviour has costs – chief among them being the loss of any initiative.
With the coming months promising continued disruption and with leaders’ week at the United Nations just weeks away, policymakers should learn from this hectic summer – and stop letting the president’s ‘surprise’ announcements take them off guard. A new approach is needed to regain the initiative and recognize that seeking the president’s favour may be a useful tactic, but it does not represent a strategy.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/08/flux-president-trumps-trade-and-foreign-policy-new-normal-can-world-leaders-regain-some
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Trump’s Ukraine summit was a European damage control operation. It succeeded – for now21/08/2025 12:20:00
More positive indications on US security guarantees are welcome. But the US president still believes in personal diplomacy with a Russian leader who has yet to even hint of concessions.
Trump is attacking Brazil to weaken BRICS – but his plan might backfire18/08/2025 12:20:00
Trump is using Brazil to send a warning to other assertive middle powers. But the attack on a sovereign country’s democratic institutions risks damaging the United States’ global standing.
Trust and the Trump Economy15/08/2025 13:20:00
Attacks on economic data and institutions risk undermining trust at a crucial moment for the US economy.
Iraq’s water crisis: Dammed by neighbours, failed by leaders14/08/2025 15:10:00
Scarcity of water is not only a national crisis for Iraq, but a growing driver of internal tension.
US intervention opens new page in Armenia–Azerbaijan peace talks but challenges remain14/08/2025 13:10:00
Regional powers and domestic politics threaten the persuasive optics of the White House summit.
Trump’s tariffs put strain on US–India ties, but relations will endure in the long run14/08/2025 12:20:00
Recent friction has pushed New Delhi to reaffirm its strategic autonomy and engage with China and Russia, but the US is still India’s key long-term partner.
Trump’s AI chip deal with Nvidia and AMD sets a dangerous precedent13/08/2025 09:20:00
It may also undermine Washington’s ability to win the AI race against China.
Eighty years on from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the world should not forget the devastation wrought by nuclear weapons07/08/2025 14:20:00
The breakdown of nuclear diplomacy, misleading talk of ‘limited’ nuclear war and a lack of public awareness have produced a dangerously heightened risk.
The EU’s new AI code of practice has its critics but will be valuable for global governance07/08/2025 12:20:00
The EU’s rules and guidance will continue to be controversial as many countries move away from hard regulation of AI, but they offer vital lessons for the world’s approach to governing use of the technology.