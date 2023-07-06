Flying high with Dounreay STEM ambassadors

Dounreay has been encouraging local students to consider careers in science by helping them to discover the science of flight

SSA, the pioneering STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) organisation, is delivering flight simulator sessions across Caithness and Sutherland as part of a new Newton module called ‘Up in the Air with Numbers’.

The programme is linked to the Newton Flight Academy at the Glasgow Science Centre and the module is run in partnership with the Dounreay STEM Ambassador programme. The module is being offered to school pupils who visit the Thurso Newton Room and will be rolled-out to all Caithness schools as well as Golspie High School in the next academic year.

Pupils from Thurso High School learned how to write their own flight plan and carry out an observation mission while learning how to fly a Cessna 172 aircraft, at the Thurso Newton Room.

Marie Mackay, Dounreay’s STEM co-ordinator, yesterday said:

Our STEM ambassadors volunteer their time, enthusiasm and experiences to encourage and inspire young people to achieve more and progress further in STEM. They are role models to the young people in our community, raising their aspirations and encouraging them to think about their future. They showcase different roles and career pathways into industry raising awareness of important skills in the workplace.

Aileen Simmonite, SSA STEM engagement officer in Thurso, yesterday said: