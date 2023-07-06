Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
Flying high with Dounreay STEM ambassadors
Dounreay has been encouraging local students to consider careers in science by helping them to discover the science of flight
SSA, the pioneering STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) organisation, is delivering flight simulator sessions across Caithness and Sutherland as part of a new Newton module called ‘Up in the Air with Numbers’.
The programme is linked to the Newton Flight Academy at the Glasgow Science Centre and the module is run in partnership with the Dounreay STEM Ambassador programme. The module is being offered to school pupils who visit the Thurso Newton Room and will be rolled-out to all Caithness schools as well as Golspie High School in the next academic year.
Pupils from Thurso High School learned how to write their own flight plan and carry out an observation mission while learning how to fly a Cessna 172 aircraft, at the Thurso Newton Room.
Marie Mackay, Dounreay’s STEM co-ordinator, yesterday said:
Our STEM ambassadors volunteer their time, enthusiasm and experiences to encourage and inspire young people to achieve more and progress further in STEM. They are role models to the young people in our community, raising their aspirations and encouraging them to think about their future. They showcase different roles and career pathways into industry raising awareness of important skills in the workplace.
Aileen Simmonite, SSA STEM engagement officer in Thurso, yesterday said:
The SSA’s new flight simulator module is a fantastic experience for school pupils in the Highlands. Through practical activities that include a realistic 180-degree view of the landscape generated from real map data, full feedback from the controls and learning about the science of flight, they’ll also enjoy a thrilling experience.
The module enables them to tackle real-world science, technology, engineering and maths challenges through the flight simulator. This activity plays a key role in inspiring the future engineers and scientists.
By introducing young people to this field and its wide range of career opportunities and pathways, we are highlighting the leading role that the Highlands and Islands have in STEM sectors that are important at local, national and global levels.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/flying-high-with-dounreay-stem-ambassadors
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Accelerating innovation through collaboration in Scotland04/07/2023 11:15:00
NDA and Scottish stakeholders come together seeking to accelerate innovation through collaboration.
Innovative nuclear site monitoring and inspection technologies showcased at demo day21/06/2023 11:15:00
DASA and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) hosted a demo day to showcase the progress of 10 projects funded through the Remote Monitoring of Sensitive Sites competition.
Data Engineering Hackathon 202215/06/2023 14:15:00
Blog posted by: Jacob Hamblin-Pyke, 13 June 2023 – Categories: data engineering, hackathon, Our services.
Celebrating our Sellafield LGBTQ+ champions14/06/2023 11:10:00
Blog posted by: Isabella Gray, 13 June 2023 – Categories: diversity, Safety and Wellbeing, Uncategorized.
NDA keeps the conversation going with its Cumbrian stakeholders13/06/2023 14:15:00
On Thursday 8 June, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), welcomed over 130 of its key Cumbrian stakeholders to an Innovation and Technology Roadshow.
Robotic 'dogs' arrive on site08/06/2023 10:20:00
A 'pack' of robotic 'dogs' have been harnessed to help Dounreay with monitoring work on site.
Magnox awards £53m clean-up contracts12/05/2023 12:15:00
Magnox is ready to start a major decommissioning project to clean-up and demolish four ‘blower house’ superstructures at Berkeley site.
Graphene testing, waste heat capture, and ‘grown’ materials – how Sellafield is pushing the boundaries of environmental protection17/04/2023 11:15:00
Blog posted by: James Mawby, 13 April 2023 – Categories: Uncategorized.