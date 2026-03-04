Welsh Government
|Printable version
Flying Start childcare available to all 2 year olds in Newport as wider programme marks 20th anniversary
Newport has become the third local authority in Wales to offer free childcare to all 2 year olds as Flying Start celebrates 20 years of supporting families and children.
From April, all parents and carers of children aged 2 in Newport will be eligible for up to 12.5 hours of free, high-quality childcare each week regardless of where in the city they live. Newport is the first local authority in south-east Wales to reach this milestone, following Merthyr Tydfil and Swansea.
Flying Start is an early years programme launched in 2006 and targeted at some of the most disadvantaged communities in Wales. It offers families with children under 4 years old a package of support including:
- fully funded quality childcare
- parenting advice
- an enhanced health visitor service
- support for speech, language and communication
Since April 2023, the programme has undergone a phased expansion, extending high-quality Flying Start childcare to thousands more children and families across Wales.
In a recent national evaluation, families consistently praised Flying Start for supporting socialisation, independence, confidence and school readiness during their children’s crucial early years.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, said:
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Flying Start, so it’s right that we celebrate two decades of dedication, innovation, and partnership. Over this time, the programme has transformed life chances for thousands of young children in Wales's most deprived communities.
We are already building on its success with the phased expansion of childcare for two-year-olds across Wales, and our commitment remains clear: to ensure every child, every family and every community in Wales can truly thrive.
Councillor Deb Davies, Newport City Council's cabinet member for education and early years, said:
I’m really pleased that parents and carers across the whole city can now be offered free childcare for up to two and half hours a day.
They will be getting a great start by learning through play and it is known that regular attendance in good quality childcare can significantly improve their outcomes.
Flying Start is an amazing programme that offers additional support to families delivered by dedicated staff. This includes parenting programmes and helping children achieve developmental milestones.
Between 2023 and 2025, the programme exceeded its target of supporting 9,500 additional two-year-olds, with childcare places offered to over 13,400 children and more than 10,000 taking up a place. Over the lifetime of the programme, more than £1.35 billion has been invested in Flying Start.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/flying-start-childcare-available-all-2-year-olds-newport-wider-programme-marks-20th-anniversary
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Kyiv memorial plinth to honour investigative journalist Gareth Jones04/03/2026 17:25:00
A memorial plinth will make its home in Kyiv to honour of Gareth Jones, the Welsh journalist from Barry who risked his life to expose the Holodomor famine which killed millions in Soviet Ukraine in the 1930s.
Response to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement04/03/2026 14:05:00
Comments given yesterday by The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford.
Celebrating 850 years of the Eisteddfod and inspiring new audiences04/03/2026 09:05:00
This summer, a series of special celebrations will mark 850 years since the first National Eisteddfod was held, providing an opportunity to celebrate Wales’s rich cultural heritage and encouraging more people to take part in Welsh language events.
£10 million to help Welsh communities cut energy bills03/03/2026 14:05:00
Welsh communities are set to benefit from a share of £10 million to generate local renewable energy and reduce energy bills.
Apply now: Sustainable Farming Scheme opens for Welsh farmers03/03/2026 09:05:00
Welsh farmers will be able to apply for the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) for the first time, as the Single Application Form (SAF) opened yesterday, 2 March 2026.
Freeze on TfW rail fares for the next year02/03/2026 14:05:00
The cost of travelling on TfW trains will be frozen for the next year, as of 1 March.
Ten years of investment strengthen community spaces across Wales02/03/2026 11:25:00
For the past decade, the Welsh Government has invested in the buildings and shared spaces that communities use every day.
Team Wales to carry Cymru Wales brand onto the podium at Glasgow 202602/03/2026 10:10:00
The Welsh Government’s ‘Cymru Wales’ brand has partnered with Team Wales for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, marking the first time the brand will feature across athletes' kits as they compete on the world stage this summer.
£30.9 million boost for towns across Wales02/03/2026 09:10:00
The Welsh Government is providing an additional £30.9 million to local authorities to deliver regeneration projects that will transform town centres across Wales.
Record £85m flood investment announced as Deputy First Minister visits Cardiff coastal defence scheme27/02/2026 16:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced a record-breaking £85m investment in flood and coastal erosion risk management for this year - the highest annual allocation ever delivered in Wales.