Flying Start childcare available to all 2 year olds in Newport as wider programme marks 20th anniversary

Newport has become the third local authority in Wales to offer free childcare to all 2 year olds as Flying Start celebrates 20 years of supporting families and children.

From April, all parents and carers of children aged 2 in Newport will be eligible for up to 12.5 hours of free, high-quality childcare each week regardless of where in the city they live. Newport is the first local authority in south-east Wales to reach this milestone, following Merthyr Tydfil and Swansea.

Flying Start is an early years programme launched in 2006 and targeted at some of the most disadvantaged communities in Wales. It offers families with children under 4 years old a package of support including:

fully funded quality childcare

parenting advice

an enhanced health visitor service

support for speech, language and communication

Since April 2023, the programme has undergone a phased expansion, extending high-quality Flying Start childcare to thousands more children and families across Wales.

In a recent national evaluation, families consistently praised Flying Start for supporting socialisation, independence, confidence and school readiness during their children’s crucial early years.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, said:

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Flying Start, so it’s right that we celebrate two decades of dedication, innovation, and partnership. Over this time, the programme has transformed life chances for thousands of young children in Wales's most deprived communities. We are already building on its success with the phased expansion of childcare for two-year-olds across Wales, and our commitment remains clear: to ensure every child, every family and every community in Wales can truly thrive.

Councillor Deb Davies, Newport City Council's cabinet member for education and early years, said:

I’m really pleased that parents and carers across the whole city can now be offered free childcare for up to two and half hours a day. They will be getting a great start by learning through play and it is known that regular attendance in good quality childcare can significantly improve their outcomes. Flying Start is an amazing programme that offers additional support to families delivered by dedicated staff. This includes parenting programmes and helping children achieve developmental milestones.

Between 2023 and 2025, the programme exceeded its target of supporting 9,500 additional two-year-olds, with childcare places offered to over 13,400 children and more than 10,000 taking up a place. Over the lifetime of the programme, more than £1.35 billion has been invested in Flying Start.