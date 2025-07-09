Flying Start childcare exceeds expansion targets in Wales

More families than ever are benefitting from high quality funded childcare as Wales’ Flying Start programme exceeds expansion targets.

Phase 2 of the Welsh Government’s expansion programme, to expand Flying Start childcare for all 2 year olds in Wales, began in April 2023.

Since then, more than 10,000 children have benefitted from Flying Start childcare, exceeding the original target of reaching 9,500 additional children.

Over the last 2 years, more than 13,400 Welsh children and families have been offered funded childcare, with 80% taking up places in 2024 to 2025.

The Flying Start expansion programme provides 12.5 hours of free, high-quality childcare each week for eligible 2 year olds.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, said:

This significant expansion has exceeded our targets, bringing quality early years support to thousands more children. High quality early years provision helps to maximise child development outcomes and supports the best start in life. I'm immensely proud of our Flying Start workforce for making this possible as we work towards universal childcare for all 2 year olds.

The Welsh Government has invested an additional £25 million this year to support the expansion to reach more families in Wales, and phase 3 is expected to reach more than 4,000 additional children nationwide.

The programme also supports the Welsh Government's commitment to reach a million Welsh speakers by 2050, with more than 2,000 places taken up in Welsh medium settings in phase 2.

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, said: