Flying to become more accessible as Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson sets out key recommendations for aviation industry

The Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group will push recommendations forward to provide a better passenger experience for disabled people.

improved training for airline and airport staff, clearer passenger information and robust complaint procedures needed to make flying more inclusive, according to new report

recommendations will help break down barriers to opportunity for disabled people, delivering on the Plan for Change

made up of industry and consumer representatives, the group will now continue its work to help ensure proposals are adopted by industry, so passengers experience real improvements when they fly

An industry and consumer expert group, tasked by government to advise on how to make flying more accessible for disabled people, has unveiled its suite of recommendations today (16 July 2025).

The expert Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group, established in November last year and led by former Paralympian and accessibility campaigner Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, has recommended 19 key actions to airlines, airports and the aviation regulator to improve accessibilitywhen travelling through airports and onboard aircraft.

Disability awareness training developed with input from disabled people themselves should be rolled out across all aviation roles, including airline crew, assistance providers, ground services, security and hospitality staff.

Clearer passenger information is also highlighted as a necessity, ensuring people can easily access information about their travel, including how they can request and book assistance, where they can find in-airport support services and more detailed guidance on how their mobility aids will be transported along the way.

Passengers should also have easy access to transparent and straightforward information on complaint procedures. The group also recommends that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) build on its existing oversight of accessibility processes in key priority areas, such as reviewing its airport accessibility framework. It uses this to assess airports annually on how well they are performing against their legal obligations. This year’s report showed that the majority of airports assessed were performing either in the ‘good’ or ‘very good’ category.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:

Everyone should be able to travel with dignity and be respected at every stage of their journeys, including disabled passengers. That’s why we established this group in November last year and I welcome this report’s findings, which will clear the runway for greater accessibility in aviation. I know industry is working hard to make services more inclusive for all and I look forward to seeing these proposals becoming a reality with the support of the group. Now is the time for action and to make a real difference so that people can travel with confidence.

Chair of the Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, said:

This report is the next critical step in making air travel more inclusive for disabled people. I’m grateful for the commitment the industry has shown to making change and breaking down barriers in aviation for everyone, bringing freedom to travel, whether for leisure or work, and to connect with friends and family. We know there’s more work to be done, and I look forward to seeing these recommendations turned into action, which truly puts accessibility at the heart of aviation.

Sue Sharp, Deputy Chair of the Disabled Persons Transport Advisory Committee (DPTAC), said:

DPTAC welcomed the opportunity to be part of the group. The actions recommended can deliver real improvement in air travel for disabled people and the commitment is there from those involved to deliver on them. We need to maintain that drive so disabled people, like everyone else, can enjoy accessible, stress-free air travel.

Tim Alderslade, Chief Executive of Airlines UK, said:

We welcome the publication of this report, the outcome of positive collaboration across industry, government and the third sector towards the important goal of ongoing improvements in service provision, for those with both visible and non-visible needs for extra support when travelling by air. As demand for assistance services continues to increase, airlines remain committed to removing barriers so that flying is accessible to all who wish to travel, and look forward to supporting the implementation of these recommendations with partners responsible for each stage of the passenger journey.

Karen Dee, Chief Executive of AirportsUK, said:

Airports continue to work extremely hard to provide the services required by passengers with additional needs, both visible and non-visible, on which they are assessed every year by the CAA, the UK regulator. The recommendations in this report will help build on the work already being done by airports and the wider sector to ensure air travel is accessible to all.

Anthony Jennings, Disability Rights Advocate and Accessible Transport Advisor, said:

Disabled people’s representation with their lived experience and accessible transport expertise, in collaboration with industry stakeholders, was fundamental to delivering inclusive recommendations in the group’s accessibility report. Implementation of the recommendations - including improved staff training and mobility aid handling, clear passenger rights and complaints procedures and a review of the CAA’s airport performance framework - will improve the real-world inclusive experience for disabled passengers and give them more confidence to fly.

David Leighton, Chief Executive of Aviation Services UK, said:

On behalf of Aviation Services UK, which represents firms that handle over 80% of all UK flights, it has been a privilege to serve as a member of the Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group. The group’s report is the culmination of months of hard work by colleagues and stakeholders. Thanks to the exceptional leadership of Baroness Grey-Thompson and her fantastic team, we have built critical momentum towards improving accessibility in aviation.

The group will now continue its important work by driving these recommendations forward, supporting the aviation industry in adopting the recommendations and delivering a better passenger experience for disabled people. The group will report annually to the Department for Transport to showcase progress on the delivery of the recommendations.