Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
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Fly-tippers forced to pay up for the streets they trashed
Fly-tippers will be forced to clean up our communities and pay the costs of clearing up their mess under government plans for ‘clean up squads’, launched for consultation yesterday (20 August 2026).
The proposals would give councils stronger powers to issue conditional cautions requiring offenders to complete up to 20 hours of unpaid clean-up work. Councils will also be able to recover the costs of the clean-up directly from offenders, ensuring taxpayers are not left to foot the bill.
The proposals aim to speed up enforcement so that criminals face justice quicker without lengthy court proceedings, while restoring streets and public spaces.
Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle yesterday said:
If you fly-tip it, you should be the one cleaning it up and paying for it. It’s that simple.
Fly-tippers show a blatant disregard for our communities, leaving residents to live with the mess they create.
I want to give councils new powers to make offenders take responsibility for their actions, by helping to clear up the communities they have harmed and covering the cost of putting things right.
The ‘clean-up squads’ are the latest measure to bolster local authorities and give them the tools they need to tackle fly-tipping.
The measures build on action announced in July to increase the maximum on-the-spot fines for fly-tipping to £5,000, a 400% uplift from the previous level of £1,000.
Local authorities have also been given clear instructions on identifying and seizing vehicles involved in fly-tipping with new government guidance. The guidance includes advice on taking cases to court and securing convictions against vehicle owners.
Further measures announced yesterday in the fight against waste crime include a new Tackling Waste Crime Alliance to unite government, regulators, police and councils against waste criminals, and a review into raising the level of Fixed Penalty Notices issued by the Environment Agency for waste crime offences.
This consultation will run for 8 weeks and end on 23:59 16 October 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fly-tippers-forced-to-pay-up-for-the-streets-they-trashed
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