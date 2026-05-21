FM and DFM set out plans for most generous childcare offer since devolution

The First Minister and the Deputy First Minister of Wales have highlighted the Welsh Government’s ambition to expand funded childcare for children across Wales.

Welsh Government aims to deliver 20 hours of funded childcare per week for all children aged 9 months to 4 years

Offer in first four years of a child's life to be most generous in UK

Welsh language childcare to be expanded

The First Minister and the Deputy First Minister of Wales have visited an integrated children’s centre in Merthyr Tydfil today, highlighting the Welsh Government’s ambition to expand funded childcare for children across Wales.

Rhun ap Iorwerth and Sioned Williams met staff, children and parents at Cwm Golau Integrated Children's Centre in Pentrebach, in their first visit as leaders of the Welsh Government.

Over this Senedd term, the Welsh Government plans to phase in 20 hours of funded childcare per week, 48 weeks a year, for all children aged 9 months to 4.

Welsh language provision will also be expanded, giving every child a fair opportunity to learn and enjoy Cymraeg.

The First Minister said:

Childcare costs in Wales are among the highest in the UK. We want to put money back into families' pockets and support parents back into work. Our ambitious and transformational childcare offer will be the most generous in the history of devolution, and the most generous in the UK, helping boost household incomes, lift families out of poverty and give children the best start in life.

The Deputy First Minister, whose remit includes childcare policy, added: