FM backs Scotland fan’s ‘inspirational’ trek across US

Funding boost for charity fundraiser’s World Cup campaign.

A Scotland fan who is walking across the US to raise funds for charity ahead of the World Cup has been backed by First Minister John Swinney with support from the Scottish Government.

Craig Ferguson’s ‘Tartan Trek’ is taking him over 3,200 miles across the United States to raise money for Scottish Action on Mental Health (SAMH). He hopes to raise £1 million in time for the Scotland men’s team’s opening match against Haiti on Saturday.

The First Minister will meet Craig in Boston as he joins his fellow Scotland fans upon completing his challenge. In recognition of his efforts, the First Minister has pledged £400,000 from the government to help him reach his £1 million target.

The First Minister said:

“I met Craig before he headed out to Los Angeles to begin his mammoth trek across the United States and I was struck by his tenacity, ingenuity and genuine passion – both as a Scotland fan and a campaigner for mental health. “I have been hugely impressed by Craig’s inspirational campaign to raise funds for SAMH, one of Scotland’s leading mental health charities. The work such charities do across the country is both life-changing and live-saving, and this funding will help SAMH to continue that important work – including to deliver their new drop-in mental health centres, which my government is keen to support. “The Tartan Army are such a wonderful advert for Scotland, and I am proud that we have people like Craig representing our country in America as our men’s national team take to the stage for their first World Cup finals in almost thirty years.”

Chief Executive of Scottish Action on Mental Health (SAMH) Billy Watson said:

“Craig’s efforts to raise awareness of mental health problems and money for SAMH have been absolutely extraordinary. He is a football fan, a member of the Tartan Army, who decided he could help and has quite literally come down the road in the most spectacular fashion. “We’re hugely grateful to Craig, and to the First Minister and the Scottish Government for their support for Craig and SAMH, and we look forward to working with them to roll out The Nook across Scotland.”

Background

The Tartan Trek: Craig's 3,000-mile World Cup Challenge