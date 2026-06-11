Scottish Government
|Printable version
FM backs Scotland fan’s ‘inspirational’ trek across US
Funding boost for charity fundraiser’s World Cup campaign.
A Scotland fan who is walking across the US to raise funds for charity ahead of the World Cup has been backed by First Minister John Swinney with support from the Scottish Government.
Craig Ferguson’s ‘Tartan Trek’ is taking him over 3,200 miles across the United States to raise money for Scottish Action on Mental Health (SAMH). He hopes to raise £1 million in time for the Scotland men’s team’s opening match against Haiti on Saturday.
The First Minister will meet Craig in Boston as he joins his fellow Scotland fans upon completing his challenge. In recognition of his efforts, the First Minister has pledged £400,000 from the government to help him reach his £1 million target.
The First Minister said:
“I met Craig before he headed out to Los Angeles to begin his mammoth trek across the United States and I was struck by his tenacity, ingenuity and genuine passion – both as a Scotland fan and a campaigner for mental health.
“I have been hugely impressed by Craig’s inspirational campaign to raise funds for SAMH, one of Scotland’s leading mental health charities. The work such charities do across the country is both life-changing and live-saving, and this funding will help SAMH to continue that important work – including to deliver their new drop-in mental health centres, which my government is keen to support.
“The Tartan Army are such a wonderful advert for Scotland, and I am proud that we have people like Craig representing our country in America as our men’s national team take to the stage for their first World Cup finals in almost thirty years.”
Chief Executive of Scottish Action on Mental Health (SAMH) Billy Watson said:
“Craig’s efforts to raise awareness of mental health problems and money for SAMH have been absolutely extraordinary. He is a football fan, a member of the Tartan Army, who decided he could help and has quite literally come down the road in the most spectacular fashion.
“We’re hugely grateful to Craig, and to the First Minister and the Scottish Government for their support for Craig and SAMH, and we look forward to working with them to roll out The Nook across Scotland.”
Background
The Tartan Trek: Craig's 3,000-mile World Cup Challenge
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/fm-backs-scotland-fans-inspirational-trek-across-us/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games11/06/2026 12:10:00
Free family-friendly Live Site offers sporting opportunities.
Delivering GP walk-in services11/06/2026 10:20:00
Five more centres to open in first 100 days of new government.
Scotland’s Carbon Footprint: 1998-202210/06/2026 15:05:00
This publication provides estimates of Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions on a consumption basis; that is emissions that are associated with the spending of Scottish residents on goods and services, wherever in the world these emissions arise, together with emissions directly generated by Scottish households.
Support for Coalsnaughton residents10/06/2026 13:05:00
Immediate assistance for Clackmannanshire Council.
Agriculture emissions at second-lowest level since 199010/06/2026 12:05:00
Total Scottish greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture were 7.5 MtCO2e in 2024, the second-lowest level since current records began in 1990.
Scottish Greenhouse Gas Statistics 202410/06/2026 10:05:00
In 2024, Scottish net emissions of the basket of seven greenhouse gases were estimated to be 39.0 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e). Emissions reduced by 0.4 MtCO2e compared to 2023; a 1.0 per cent reduction.
Domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland, 2024-2509/06/2026 15:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland, 2024-25.
American Foulbrood (AFB) found in Kincardineshire09/06/2026 13:05:00
An outbreak of American Foulbrood (AFB) has been confirmed in a single hive in the Kincardineshire area.
Scotland's Breastfeeding and Infant Feeding Strategic Framework(2025-2030): Annual Progress Report June 202609/06/2026 12:05:00
The Breastfeeding and Infant Feeding Strategic Framework sets out Scotland’s national ambitions through to 2030. This progress report provides an overview of all actions delivered in 2025-26 and the key priorities for 2026-27