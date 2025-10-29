Scottish Government
FM: “Fair transition to net zero vital for Scotland’s economy”
Just Transition Commission to be renewed.
Ahead of the Just Transition Commission Summit getting underway in Edinburgh today [Weds 29 Oct], First Minister John Swinney has highlighted the importance of supporting workers and livelihoods in the journey to net zero.
The First Minister will speak at the summit and announce the Scottish Government’s intention to renew the Just Transition Commission for the next Parliamentary term.
The Just Transition Commission provides independent scrutiny and advice to the Scottish Government on how to deliver a resilient, low carbon economy that delivers fairness and tackles inequalities.
Since being established in 2019, the Commission has provided detailed insight on investment and regional planning, commissioned research and identified strategic opportunities for progress.
Speaking ahead of the summit, Mr Swinney said:
“Tackling the climate emergency is the one of the most pressing issues faced by governments around the world, and it is one of my overarching priorities as First Minister.
“It is my firm belief that the drive to net zero offers real opportunity for Scotland, and that the transition to renewable energy is vital to economic growth. To harness these opportunities however, we must ensure that we are bringing people, workforces and communities with us on the journey.
“In practice, that means delivering support to help oil and gas workers gain skills they need to access jobs in the sustainable energy sector and working with businesses to ensure workforces are equipped for green technologies.
“The Just Transition Commission has played an important role in supporting progress to a low carbon economy while ensuring fairness and equality. Our intention to renew the Commission will enable it to continue delivering meaningful engagement, analysis and expert advice with a clear focus on delivery.”
Background
