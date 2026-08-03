FM: Glasgow Games have shown Scotland at its best

Lasting impact and legacy of inclusivity and innovation.

First Minister John Swinney has praised the success of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and said its legacy will be long-lasting and far reaching.

The First Minister paid tribute to people in Glasgow and across Scotland for embracing the Games, welcoming visiting nations and celebrating inclusivity.

He said the 2026 Games had ‘set a new standard’ for the future through innovative approaches and thanked everyone involved in delivering an outstanding event.

Speaking ahead of attending the Closing Ceremony at the Ovo Hydro, the First Minister yesterday commented: