Scottish Government
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FM: Glasgow Games have shown Scotland at its best
Lasting impact and legacy of inclusivity and innovation.
First Minister John Swinney has praised the success of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and said its legacy will be long-lasting and far reaching.
The First Minister paid tribute to people in Glasgow and across Scotland for embracing the Games, welcoming visiting nations and celebrating inclusivity.
He said the 2026 Games had ‘set a new standard’ for the future through innovative approaches and thanked everyone involved in delivering an outstanding event.
Speaking ahead of attending the Closing Ceremony at the Ovo Hydro, the First Minister yesterday commented:
“The success of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games has shown Scotland at its very best. We have welcomed athletes and supporters from the 74 nations and come together in an outstanding celebration of sport and diversity.
“We have enjoyed watching athletes competing at the highest level, breaking records and inspiring many of us to take part in sporting activities ourselves. The 2026 Games will leave a positive legacy of vital infrastructure upgrades to sporting facilities which will benefit individuals, communities and clubs in Glasgow, particularly at the grassroots level.
“People who have travelled to Scotland for the Games have experienced our world-class hospitality, which has been an excellent boost for our tourism sector and wider economy.
“It was only possible with Glasgow stepping in at short notice that we’ve been able to protect this special event. The reimagined model of these Games will help them continue into the future, creating hosting opportunities for other Commonwealth countries – with a focus on inclusivity and innovative approaches to reduce the environmental impact.
“Scotland continues to demonstrate its strength as a host of major international sporting events, with the Tour de France Grand Depart in Edinburgh in 2027, and UEFA EURO 2028, which we will co-host.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/fm-glasgow-games-have-shown-scotland-at-its-best/
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