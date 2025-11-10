FM: “Next decade decisive in tackling the climate crisis”

Call for accelerated climate action ahead of COP30.

As the COP30 UN Climate Summit gets underway in Brazil, First Minister John Swinney called for swift and decisive action to tackle the devastating impacts of climate change.

The Scottish Government will be represented at the Summit by Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin. She will call for urgent action at panel sessions and in bilateral meetings, meet youth activists and civil society partners from the Global South, and share learnings from Scotland’s Climate Justice Fund programmes, advocating for similar approaches to be taken by counterparts.

The First Minister said: