FM: Potential for further UK foreign aid to Malawi cuts ‘extremely concerning’

First Minister’s letter to Foreign Secretary.

First Minister John Swinney has raised his concerns about reports of intended large-scale cuts by the UK Government to its development assistance budget to Malawi.

In a letter to the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper, the First Minister referred to his recent visit to Malawi and stressed the urgent need for ongoing aid.

The First Minister said he was deeply disappointed at the UK Government’s decision earlier this year to further cut its overseas aid from 0.5% to 0.3% of Gross National Income, and called for clarity on its intentions for Malawi as part of those aid cuts.

In his letter, he yesterday said:

“My visit to Malawi allowed me to see first-hand the positive difference and impact that Scottish Government funded initiatives are having on the ground. It is very clear, however, and well documented globally, the very real challenges that Malawi continues to face, across its health services, education, infrastructure, and the increasing devastating impact of climate change on communities in Malawi, in particular those living in rural areas. “The Scottish Government is proud of work to support Malawi. The UK Government too was once rightly proud of its efforts on international aid. Now we are seeing an alarming change in approach – cutting funding for those most in need at a time when that support is more necessary than ever. I ask you to reconsider the reported cuts and to take a position that allows our two governments to work in a spirit of collaboration to support the people of Malawi. “In terms of how those cuts in UK aid are then implemented, we have been waiting for sight of the final allocations provided to each of our partner countries, which I understand are due to be made in the next months. I have been extremely concerned, therefore, to read reports in the media suggesting impending – drastic - cuts to Malawi. “Regardless of the actions of the UK Government, the Scottish Government will continue to be a good global citizen and will continue to support and advocate for our partner countries like Malawi.”

Background

Letter from First Minister to UK Foreign Secretary