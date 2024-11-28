Welsh Government
FM to announce major investment summit for 2025
Yesterday, First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan announced a major investment summit will take place in Wales in 2025.
The FM will make the announcement when she addresses the CBI Wales Annual Dinner in Cardiff this evening.
The event follows the International Investment Summit in London in October, where international investors met the First Minister, the Secretary of State for Wales, the Prime Minister and representatives of the UK and devolved governments.
Eluned Morgan said:
I’m really pleased to announce next year’s summit, which will showcase Wales to global industry leaders and potential investors, highlighting the many opportunities and our strengths in key industries here in Wales.
Economic growth is a top priority for me and the Welsh Government will do what it can to support Welsh business and help attract even more investors into Wales. We’ve seen many exciting announcements in recent months, creating hundreds of jobs, and it’s vital we keep that momentum going next year.
Katie Spackman, Associate Director, CBI Wales, welcomed the announcement, saying:
Delivering the Welsh Government’s mission to grow the economy will come squarely off the back of the private sector. From an outstanding geographical location for green growth to its strength in depth in manufacturing, finance and tourism, Wales is a highly attractive destination for global investors. The summit will be an important opportunity to put Wales on the map for international companies and harness the power of business to boost sustainable growth.
