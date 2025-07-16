Welsh Government
|Printable version
FM vows to “deliver even more for the people of Wales” ahead of final year of Senedd term
First Minister Eluned Morgan has made a speech focusing on the Welsh Government's achievements over the past year, highlighting significant progress made in priority areas, as the Senedd approaches its summer recess next week.
Speaking during a Welsh Government debate at the Senedd this afternoon, the FM outlined how the government has delivered against its commitments across four priority areas: Better Health, More Homes, Better Transport and More Jobs.
Better health
The First Minister highlighted the progress made in cutting the longest NHS waits, which have fallen by 86% since their peak during the Covid pandemic. A further £120 million was announced in June to reduce waiting lists by 200,000 patients, eliminate all two-year waits and restore a maximum eight-week waiting time for diagnostic tests. Other key policies include Women's Health Hubs, due to be operating at every health board by March 2026, ensuring women get the care they deserve.
More homes
The Welsh Government has invested a record amount of nearly £2bn in social housing to drive the delivery of the most ambitious social housing target Wales has ever seen. With some of the highest annual delivery rates since 2008, more people across Wales are being helped to access the homes they need.
Better transport
The Welsh Government has invested £800 million on a fleet of new trains, with over £1 billion committed to the Core Valley Lines to transform rail travel in Wales. Passenger journeys across the Transport for Wales network have increased by 19% between 2023/24 and 2024/25, the largest increase in journeys across all rail operators in the UK. In March the Bus Services (Wales) Bill was introduced, £1 bus fares will be available for young people from September and at least 200,000 potholes will be fixed or prevented by the end of this year.
More jobs
The Welsh Government has invested £600 million in Welsh businesses this Senedd term, creating 42,000 jobs, with Wales due to host an International Investment Summit in December to attract even more global investors to Wales. Meanwhile, the Young Person’s Guarantee has supported over 57,000 young people into employability and training since its introduction in 2021.
In her speech, the First Minister said:
When I became First Minister last August, and after a summer listening exercise, I was clear – of the people’s priorities, delivery comes first. Real change - change people can feel in their lives.
“This government isn’t standing still - we’re charging ahead. We’re rolling up our sleeves, getting stuck in and delivering on what really matters.
“With a renewed focus, we’re going to finish this term by delivering even more for the people of Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/fm-vows-deliver-even-more-people-wales-ahead-final-year-senedd-term
Latest News from
Welsh Government
10 year plan to tackle child sexual abuse in Wales16/07/2025 15:10:00
The Welsh Government has today launched a consultation on its new 10 year strategy to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse, the first comprehensive long-term strategy of its kind in the UK.
Senedd passes legislation to ensure safety of tips from Wales’s mining past16/07/2025 13:10:00
A Bill that provides a ‘crucial step forward’ in protecting Welsh communities from disused tips, both coal and non-coal, was yesterday passed by the Senedd.
Independent chair to lead all-Wales maternity services assessment16/07/2025 09:05:00
A national assessment of all maternity and neonatal services in Wales will begin this month, as the independent review into services at Swansea Bay University Health Board is published.
New relationship between people of Wales and farmers15/07/2025 16:05:00
“This is a scheme for the whole of Wales – A whole farm, whole nation approach” – Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies.
A medieval makeover! Caerphilly Castle’s Great Hall reopens15/07/2025 14:05:00
Following two years of extensive conservation and refurbishment, Caerphilly Castle, the biggest castle in Wales, is reopening to visitors this weekend, bringing back to life the Great Hall, inner castle ward and unveiling state-of-the-art digital exhibits.
New Transport for Wales chair announced15/07/2025 11:05:00
Vernon Everitt has been announced as Transport for Wales’ new Chair.
Budding medics ‘prescribed’ a three-day medical residential15/07/2025 09:05:00
Seventy budding medics and dentists this week got the opportunity to gain hands-on experience by attending a three-day immersive and unique study experience at the Seren Academy’s third medical residential with Cardiff University.
Publicly owned renewable energy developer powers ahead with first projects14/07/2025 14:05:00
The publicly owned renewable energy developer for Wales, Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, recently (10 July 2025) announced proposals for three new wind farms with the potential to generate up to 400 MW of clean electricity – enough to power 350,000 Welsh homes’ annual average electricity needs.
Bluetongue restrictions eased for livestock movements to approved ‘red markets’ in Wales11/07/2025 16:25:00
The introduction of Bluetongue Approved Red Markets will allow greater flexibility for farmers and auctioneers while maintaining disease controls.