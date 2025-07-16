FM vows to “deliver even more for the people of Wales” ahead of final year of Senedd term

First Minister Eluned Morgan has made a speech focusing on the Welsh Government's achievements over the past year, highlighting significant progress made in priority areas, as the Senedd approaches its summer recess next week.

Speaking during a Welsh Government debate at the Senedd this afternoon, the FM outlined how the government has delivered against its commitments across four priority areas: Better Health, More Homes, Better Transport and More Jobs.

Better health

The First Minister highlighted the progress made in cutting the longest NHS waits, which have fallen by 86% since their peak during the Covid pandemic. A further £120 million was announced in June to reduce waiting lists by 200,000 patients, eliminate all two-year waits and restore a maximum eight-week waiting time for diagnostic tests. Other key policies include Women's Health Hubs, due to be operating at every health board by March 2026, ensuring women get the care they deserve.

More homes

The Welsh Government has invested a record amount of nearly £2bn in social housing to drive the delivery of the most ambitious social housing target Wales has ever seen. With some of the highest annual delivery rates since 2008, more people across Wales are being helped to access the homes they need.

Better transport

The Welsh Government has invested £800 million on a fleet of new trains, with over £1 billion committed to the Core Valley Lines to transform rail travel in Wales. Passenger journeys across the Transport for Wales network have increased by 19% between 2023/24 and 2024/25, the largest increase in journeys across all rail operators in the UK. In March the Bus Services (Wales) Bill was introduced, £1 bus fares will be available for young people from September and at least 200,000 potholes will be fixed or prevented by the end of this year.

More jobs

The Welsh Government has invested £600 million in Welsh businesses this Senedd term, creating 42,000 jobs, with Wales due to host an International Investment Summit in December to attract even more global investors to Wales. Meanwhile, the Young Person’s Guarantee has supported over 57,000 young people into employability and training since its introduction in 2021.

In her speech, the First Minister said: