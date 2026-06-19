FM: When we stand together, we make Scotland stronger

First Minister meets with anti-racism coalition.

First Minister John Swinney has reaffirmed the Scottish Government’s commitment to tackling racism in all its forms, following the recent disorder in Glasgow and elsewhere in Scotland.

Meeting representatives of the Anti-Racism Coalition and the Scottish Refugee Council in Edinburgh, the First Minister pledged to work closely with Police Scotland, the third sector and other partners to ensure that people and communities are safe and swift action is taken against those who seek to intimidate and promote hatred.

Mr Swinney sought to reassure those who are feeling anxious, targeted or unsafe. He yesterday said:

“I am clear that I am First Minister for everyone in Scotland. For every community, every background, every faith, and every identity. “The recent disorder in Glasgow and elsewhere, following the serious incidents in Belfast and Southampton, have caused a lot of distress for many people. Violence is never acceptable, and those responsible must be held accountable to ensure the safety of all our communities. “My government stands firmly against hatred in all its forms. That means building trust, tackling prejudice at its roots, and strengthening the connections that bind our communities together. “Because when people feel heard and valued, we reduce fear. When we build trust, we weaken division. And when we stand together, we make Scotland stronger. “We cannot allow the actions of a small, hateful minority to define us or what we stand for. Nor we can we allow fear to take hold. Instead, we must be guided by the kind of country we know Scotland is. “One where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, and where everyone can live safely and without fear. My government is committed to that vision and to working hand in hand with partners and communities across Scotland to deliver it. “Through our Community Cohesion funding, New Scots funding, the Equality and Human Rights Fund, and other support for communities and groups, we are already supporting hundreds of cross-community activities. These projects are helping to bring people together, educate, and tackle misinformation and disinformation, ultimately building stronger communities where people feel safe.”

Chief Executive of Scottish Refugee Council Sabir Zazai yesterday said: