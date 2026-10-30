FM will work with PM on further devolution

FM welcomes recognition Westminster is not working for Scotland.

First Minister John Swinney has pledged to work “constructively and collaboratively” with the UK Prime Minister to devolve further powers to Scotland “for the benefit of the people we serve.”

While the UK Government disagrees with the Scottish Government that the best future for Scotland is as an independent European nation, the First Minister said both do agree that Westminster is not working for people in Scotland, and the best decisions are taken by those who live here.

Mr Swinney also welcomed the commitment made by the Mr Burnham to respect the constitutional role of the Scottish Parliament.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“While the Prime Minister and I disagree on independence, we do agree that Westminster does not work for people in Scotland. And when the people of Scotland take issues into their own hands, the best outcomes will come about.

“To that end, I will work constructively and collaboratively with him to devolve more powers from Westminster to Scotland – as long as those proposals drive economic growth that is felt in higher wages, better jobs, more opportunities for business to start and expand, and support with the cost of living.

“Today’s meeting of the National Economic Council was a welcome start of work to develop the UK Government’s new principle of ‘devolving by default’ and the Prime Minister has been clear that he will not bypass the Scottish Parliament in this endeavour.

“I welcome that commitment, and look forward to our Governments jointly developing a plan to consider further devolution to Scotland that will boost economic growth.”