FM’s message of support to Scotland’s Indian and Pakistani communities
First Minister writes to cross-party groups.
First Minister John Swinney has written to the Conveners of the Scottish Parliament’s cross-party groups on India and Pakistan to express his support in light of the recent tensions between the two countries, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
In his letter, the First Minister yesterday said:
“For many in the community, this may be a worrying time, and my thoughts are with those who have family and friends in the region. Scotland’s Indian and Pakistani communities enrich Scotland socially, culturally, and economically.
“I have called upon leaders in the region to choose dialogue, diplomacy, and shared humanity ahead of force and bloodshed. There can be no winners from further military escalation. Protecting civilians is urgent and paramount.
“My officials are in contact with various stakeholders in the communities, as well as with Police Scotland, Universities Scotland, and diplomatic missions. I would urge you to support that dialogue and bring to us any concerns you hear from Scotland’s Indian and Pakistani communities.”
Background
India and Pakistan: letter from First Minister – gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/fms-message-of-support-to-scotlands-indian-and-pakistani-communities/
