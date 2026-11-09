Fog giving way to colder weather and frost later this week

Fog and rain will affect parts of the UK this week, with a yellow fog warning in place overnight for parts of central England and Wales, before colder and increasingly frosty conditions spread south.

Monday will be largely dry with sunny spells for many although some patches of mist and fog could linger all day. It will turn windier in the southwest later on as cloud and outbreaks of rain begin to arrive.

Monday night will see fog across parts of central and northern England and Wales, while the south and southwest will see occasional rain spreading to southeast England and southern parts of Wales overnight. Frost will also develop across northern areas, becoming most widespread in rural Scotland.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly, said: “Persistent high pressure has brought light winds and clear skies, allowing fog to form, while weak November sunshine has meant it is fairly slow to clear.

“We’re expecting one more night of dense fog, with a warning in place for some areas. Increasing cloud and wind should then limit further widespread fog from developing.”

During Tuesday, cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread north across much of England and Wales, with some heavier bursts possible in the southwest later. Elsewhere, many places will remain dry with sunny spells, although fog and low cloud could be slow to clear. Temperatures will generally be near or a little below average.

Tuesday night will remain cloudy across southern areas with further outbreaks of rain, heavy at times in the southwest. Elsewhere, clearer conditions will allow frost to develop across many northern areas, alongside some patches of fog.

By Wednesday, colder conditions will begin to move into the north. Rain will continue across parts of southern England and Wales, while showers move south across Scotland, becoming wintry at times in the far north and northeast. Strong winds are also expected in the far northeast.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly, said: "Snow showers could briefly fall on lower ground in northern Scotland and the Northern Isles, mainly Shetland, overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday. However, snow may only settle on higher ground and this is relatively normal for the time of year."

Through Thursday and Friday, colder air will spread further south across the UK. Most places will become dry with some clear or sunny spells, although showers remain possible in the north and parts of the east, some of these wintry over high ground in Scotland.

Temperatures are expected to fall below average widely by Thursday and particularly Friday, as frost becomes more widespread. The far northeast will also feel particularly cold in stronger winds.

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