FOI guidance on the public interest test updated following Supreme Court ruling

We have updated our guidance on the public interest test, which public authorities use to decide whether to withhold information under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) when a qualified exemption applies.

The update follows a Supreme Court ruling (DBT v ICO [2025] UKSC 27), which confirmed that where multiple qualified exemptions are engaged by the same information, the public interest factors supporting those exemptions can be considered cumulatively when weighing them against the combined public interest in favour of disclosure.

We have revised our detailed guidance to reflect the judgment and how the Public Interest Test (PIT) should be applied in these circumstances.

The updated guidance also clarifies what we expect public authorities to tell applicants in their refusal notice if the outcome of the PIT is to withhold the information, and what is expected from authorities if the ICO subsequently receives a complaint following their decision.

We have also produced a summary guide to the public interest test for those who are new to FOIA or short on time, providing a concise introduction to the key principles and considerations involved in applying the test.