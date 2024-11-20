Welsh Government
|Printable version
Folic acid added to flour to prevent birth defects in Wales
Flour will be boosted with folic acid to protect hundreds of babies against serious disabilities every year. But daily supplements are still vital, urges Wales’ top doctor.
A new law will require non-wholemeal flour to be fortified with folic acid from the end of 2026.
This will help prevent around 200 neural tube defects in babies every year.
Neural tube defects affect the brain, spine and spinal cord from developing properly in the womb.
This can cause life-limiting spinal conditions like spina bifida or anencephaly.
Before becoming pregnant and in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, women are advised to take folic acid supplements to protect their baby against serious defects.
But around half of pregnancies are unplanned, and experts say only some women take the daily tablets.
Adding folic acid to flour-based foods – like bread – will help reduce the number of neural tube defect affected pregnancies and improve the general health of the population.
Calcium, iron and some B vitamins are already added to flour in the UK.
Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Sir Frank Atherton yesterday said:
The Welsh Government is committed to giving children the best, healthiest start to life.
Fortifying flour with folic acid is a simple and effective way to reduce neural tube defects and make a real difference to so many lives.
But it’s important that women who are pregnant or may become pregnant continue to follow the advice to take a daily folic acid supplement.
Taking 400 micrograms of folic acid before and in the first 3 months of pregnancy is a vital step to protecting babies from life threatening conditions.
Neural tube defects can have a devastating impact on life expectancy, so this simple step could save lives across Wales.
Kate Steele, CEO of Shine, the national charity that supports people whose lives have been affected by anencephaly, spina bifida and hydrocephalus says:
This is fantastic news.
Shine has been at the forefront of this campaign for the mandatory introduction of folic acid to flour for over 30 years, when research was published to show that folic acid could reduce the chances of pregnancies being affected by neural tube defects such as anencephaly, an important cause of baby loss, and spina bifida.
This move will mean that far fewer families will have to undergo the trauma of a potentially fatal or life-affecting diagnosis for an unborn baby.
This is a major milestone, and we are so grateful to everyone who has played a part in getting this legislation over the line.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/folic-acid-added-flour-prevent-birth-defects-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
‘Access to good quality housing unlocks opportunities’ - Jayne Bryant delivers keynote speech at housing conference19/11/2024 16:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, delivered the keynote speech at the first day of the annual Community Housing Cymru conference, focussing on working with the sector to deliver more homes, recognising the key role of frontline workers and ending homelessness in Wales.
Latest figures show creative boom in Wales boosting the economy19/11/2024 14:05:00
Report shows healthy growth across key indicators.
A Deposit Return Scheme that delivers for Wales19/11/2024 09:05:00
The Welsh Government will move ahead with a Deposit Return Scheme that delivers for Wales, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday confirmed.
Business going swimmingly for recycled wetsuit fashion label18/11/2024 14:05:00
An award-winning young designer from Swansea who is making waves with her fashion collection is encouraging others with business aspirations to seek support from Business Wales this Global Entrepreneurship Week.
Welsh Secondary school races ahead to F1 competition world finals18/11/2024 11:25:00
Learners from Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern will take part in the F1 in Schools world finals after taking the chequered flag and becoming the Welsh Champions of the UK nationals.
Extra support for disadvantaged households this winter15/11/2024 16:25:00
Welsh Government boosts support for fuel vouchers and heat fund with additional £700,000 to help vulnerable households this winter.
Strong roots give further growth for National Forest15/11/2024 14:05:00
Today, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has announced a further 18 sites have been given National Forest for Wales status through the latest Status Scheme round.
The Indigenous Leaders from Peruvian Amazon using Welsh Government funding to move to renewable energy15/11/2024 11:15:00
Members from a Peruvian Amazon nation visited Wales this week to discuss the Wampís’ vital work to protect the Amazon rainforest and how Welsh Government funding is helping to support them move to renewable energy.
Digital ambition in emergency departments boosts efforts to reduce carbon emissions14/11/2024 15:25:00
Emergency departments across Wales are being challenged to embrace digital technology in a bid to make patient care more efficient and become environmentally sustainable.