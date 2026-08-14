Follow the acorn: Designing a symbol for long distance national trails

In this blog post, Lucy Razzall and Giorgia Tolfo investigate some of the administrative history behind marking rights of way. They also look at the discussions that eventually led to the design of a universal symbol for long distance trails in England and Wales.

The King Charles III England Coastal Path was inaugurated in 2026. This new national trail will eventually follow the entire coastline of England. The route, which will stretch for over 2,700 miles when it is completed, will be the longest managed coastal walking route in the world.

From ancient paths to National Trails

Many of today’s footpaths, bridleways and byways evolved centuries ago as routes created through the habitual movement of people and animals. However, as common land was increasingly taken into private ownership through enclosure, many traditional routes across the landscape were diverted or lost.

From the late 19th century, there was increasing awareness of what had been taken away. This period saw the foundation of organisations advocating for rights of access to land. These included the Commons Preservation Society (1865), the National Trust (1895), the Council for the Preservation of Rural England (1926) and the Ramblers’ Association (1931).

Campaigns for ‘the right to roam’ included actions such as the controversial mass trespass of Kinder Scout in Derbyshire (1932). This and other campaigns aimed to encourage the creation of national parks. These campaigns also increased the awareness of and public interest in access to the countryside.

Decisive legislation came in the form of the Access to Mountains Act 1939, and the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949. The 1949 Act established the National Parks Commission, which was responsible for overseeing the designation of National Parks. They began by establishing the Peak District, Lake District, Snowdonia and Dartmoor National Parks in 1951. This Act also granted local authorities the power to establish and maintain nature reserves and to 'make further provision for the recording, creation, maintenance and improvement of public paths and for securing access to open country'.

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