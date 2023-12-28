Following Committee calls, a Ministerial group for the Arctic will be established to discuss and coordinate priorities in the region

In its report, the Committee raised concern that Arctic matters were not being met with enthusiasm at the heart of Government. Ministers from four Government departments oversee aspects of Arctic policy, and at the time of evidence gathering, were yet to meet to discuss priorities in the region.

The Committee therefore warmly welcomes that a Ministerial group will be established to boost coordination of Government policy.

The Government ‘partially’ accepted the Committee’s recommendation to strengthen emissions targets to limit global temperature rises by 1.5°C, as outlined in the Paris Agreement. It is unclear why this was only partially accepted, although the Government makes clear in its response that a key priority of the UK at COP28 was to “deliver an outcome that puts the world on track to keep temperature rise below 1.5°C”.

Explicit commitments to boost funding or research of Arctic issues is not forthcoming in the response. However, the Committee welcomes the assertion that the Arctic is already a priority for the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), and understands that a number of factors must determine funding arrangements. In its report, the Committee recommended that the NERC Arctic Research Station in Ny-Ålesund be open for longer throughout the year to support further research. In response, the Government states that a review of the station will be carried out next year which will look closely at service provision and developing the Station’s impact.

The Government rejected a number of the Committee’s recommendations, including appointing an Envoy to the Arctic. It also rejected the Committee’s calls for the RRS Sir David Attenborough to voyage to the North Pole, and for an additional ship to support Arctic research. The Government believes that its current provision of ships to the Arctic is sufficiently supporting work in the Arctic, and points to there being opportunities to collaborate with other countries with research vessels in the region.

The Government recognises that the Arctic is home to four million people, and in the event of new commercial opportunities, gives assurances that increasing access to the region and its resources is managed safely, sustainably and responsibly. On deep sea mining, the Government states that it is not sponsoring or supporting any exploitation licences unless and until there is sufficient scientific evidence to demonstrate the impacts on marine ecosystems.

Chair's comment

Environmental Audit Sub-Committee on Polar Research Chair, James Gray MP, said:

“The Committee’s report raised concern that Arctic matters were not being taken as seriously and urgently as they should in Whitehall. We were surprised that despite Arctic policy spanning multiple departments, the responsible Ministers had not met. It’s therefore very welcome news that a Ministerial group will now be formed following the Committee’s intervention.

While the Committee is disappointed that more of our recommendations are not being taken forward at the present time, we welcome the assertion that the Arctic is a priority for NERC and that a review into its research station in Ny-Ålesund is being carried out next year. When the Committee visited the station earlier in the year, we were impressed with the work being carried out and saw the potential for further such work during the polar winter. We look forward to hearing the outcome of its review in due course.”