Institute of Education
|Printable version
Food banks in schools illustrates depth of need in England
Schools are carrying an unequal burden of responding to long-term poverty that risks going unseen in policy, says a new report by IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society.
The researchers raise concerns that the work schools are doing to support their communities is not recognised by inspections or wider policy and is either precariously funded or not funded at all. This risks exacerbating disparities between schools that serve disadvantaged versus advantaged communities.
The report is informed by research project ‘Food banks in schools: exploring the impact on children’s learning’, funded by the British Educational Research Association (BERA).
Conducted by Professor Alice Bradbury and Sharon Vince at IOE’s Helen Hamlyn Centre for Pedagogy (HHCP), the research set out to investigate the growing use of food banks in schools. It explores what motivates schools to provide food banks, and how they operate them, through case studies of six primary schools in England.
The results serve to illustrate the current depth of need experienced by struggling families, with the aid these schools offering stretching beyond food to include clothing, uniform, shoes and household products and toiletries.
The report states that “children are affected by a complex web of policy (housing, benefits, employment law) and economic decisions, and the school is at the frontline in dealing with the consequences.” The Covid-19 pandemic raised awareness of families’ food insecurity, with widespread school closures meaning a halt to free school meals for children in families with low incomes.
This experience appears to have emboldened school leaders to step in and resolve social problems themselves in the absence of outside support. School leaders report being motivated by a continuing moral obligation to help in the face of the cost of-living crisis, which has resulted in more families using food banks than at any other period (Trussell Trust, 2023).
The daily opportunity to talk to parents when parents drop off and collect their children meant that teachers were ‘keenly aware’ of issues faced by their pupil’s families, more than might occur at secondary schools. School leaders reported this closeness and concern for their wellbeing both served to motivate their provision of food and goods and helped to foster home-school relationships.
Considerable positive impacts of food banks also extended to improvements in children’s learning, school participation, wellbeing and sense of belonging.
Simply being located at the school, as opposed to a church or community centre, was viewed as a more practical solution for families as well as feeling like a safer environment to access help. This served to reduce associated stigma for parents and children and thereby affecting how likely they were to use them.
How schools presented the food bank initiatives was also a factor in reducing stigma, with some schools operating nominal or voluntary ‘pay what you feel’ models to avoid ‘handout’ stigma. For some schools, presenting the food bank as a green initiative to reduce food waste and ‘save food from the bin’ was a particularly effective, however most schools did not present their food banks as having any environmental motivation.
Professor Bradbury commented: “This research reveals the extent of the work schools do to support not just children but their families too. This work needs to be recognised and funded, in the absence of other services. There is a real risk that the schools spending time and money on supporting families are disadvantaged compared to those in more affluent areas.”
Research Assistant Sharon Vince said: “Children are arriving at school too hungry to learn, whilst financial pressures are causing stress amongst families, impacting upon relationships and learning at home. Whilst the research originally focused on food, we heard how schools are providing clothing, shoes and hygiene products. They are supporting children and families to participate in 'normal' events, such as wearing a costume for world book day and ensuring that families can celebrate Christmas, for example.
“During the Covid-19 pandemic, considerable attention was paid to this additional work, far beyond their remit of educating children, that schools were engaging in to support families with their wider wellbeing. This research demonstrates that this support is ongoing and, in many cases, expanding due to the cost-of-living crisis. However, the time and resources dedicated to this help is no longer recognised in policy."
Links
- Read the report: Food banks in schools: Educational responses to the cost-of-living crisis
- TES exclusive: Recognise schools are ‘at frontline of poverty’, Ofsted told
- Project page: Food banks in schools: exploring the impact on children’s learning
- Helen Hamlyn Centre for Pedagogy (HHCP)
- Department of Education Practice and Society
- Department of Learning and Leadership
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/ioe/news/2023/aug/food-banks-schools-illustrates-depth-need-england
Latest News from
Institute of Education
Class of 2023: Third of university starters ‘may live at home’ this year11/08/2023 16:10:00
Up to 34% of A-level students are considering living at home if they get into their preferred university following results day, finds a new study by researchers at UCL and The Sutton Trust.
£5.5m awarded for child and family health policy research07/08/2023 09:15:00
The funding from the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) allows the Children and Families Policy Research Unit (CPRU) to continue its work for the next five years from January 2024, and further strengthens its commitment to support evidence-based policymaking.
High work intensity makes teacher’s jobs more demanding post-pandemic17/07/2023 09:15:00
While job quality improved in many other professions, a new study by academics at Cardiff University and IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society, reveals the ongoing strain of teachers’ working conditions.
Should policy be more focused on equalising opportunities?06/07/2023 09:05:00
UCL’s Centre for Education Policy and Equalising Opportunities (CEPEO) have published 14 priorities for evidence-led education policy, ranging from low-cost changes to ambitious reforms tackling long-standing inequalities.
Luck is a key factor for working class young people's social mobility15/06/2023 11:10:00
‘Lucky’ experiences cannot be overlooked in creating opportunities for upwards social mobility, finds a new study led by Professor Louise Archer at IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society.
Global review finds financial rewards could help teacher recruitment and retention12/06/2023 09:15:00
Financial incentives could be an effective way to support teacher recruitment, particularly in schools with high levels of socio-economic disadvantage, finds a new review led by IOE researchers and published by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF).
Accelerated Christian Education textbooks used in UK schools deny human-caused climate change19/05/2023 11:25:00
One of the world’s largest fundamentalist Christian education groups is teaching its students climate change denial as fact, and still presents the theory of evolution as an ‘absurd and discredited’ conspiracy theory, finds a new IOE report.