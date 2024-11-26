Food environment rather than lack of knowledge biggest barrier to action on weight

Environmental and social factors are the main barriers stopping people from taking action on their weight, rather than a lack of knowledge or skills, according to the latest Time to Talk Public Health survey.

‘Too many temptations’ was identified as the biggest barrier stopping people from taking action to maintain a healthy weight.

Twenty-nine per cent chose ‘temptations’ from a list of 11 barriers to action, more than any other option. Nineteen per cent said they don’t have enough time, and 17 per cent said their job stops them from taking action.

Just seven per cent said a lack of cooking skills, and only five per cent said insufficient knowledge were barriers.

Sixty-six per cent of respondents said they are heavier than they want to be. Eighty-eight per cent of these people said they intend to take action on their weight.

The findings highlight the need to make it easier for people to make healthy choices. They follow a 2023 Public Health Wales survey which showed strong public support in Wales (57 per cent) for government action to make the food we buy healthier.

Dr Ilona Johnson, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:

“These findings are helpful as we can see that many people in Wales recognise they may be above a healthy weight, and are either intending to, or are already, taking action to change this. “However, people are also highlighting the challenges, saying that that it is not about intention or willpower, and that our modern-day living environment can make it difficult to reach or be a healthier weight. “They want to take action on their weight, but they feel their environment is working against them because they are surrounded by high energy food that is low in nutrients. “That is why Public Health Wales is supportive of work by government to shape the food and drink environment towards sustainable and healthier options, such as placement and price promotions on unhealthy foods, to make the healthy choice the easy choice.”

In the survey, 27 per cent of people also said not being in the right frame of mind was stopping them from taking action to achieve or maintain a healthy weight. 20 per cent said their health was a barrier.

Eleven per cent said they can’t afford healthy food, and nine per cent said a lack of healthy food options in the shops they go to stops them from taking action.

For more information and advice on the steps you can take to maintain a healthy weight, visit the Healthy Weight Healthy You website.

Time to Talk Public Health is a nationally representative group of around 2,500 people from across Wales who are invited to participate in regular surveys and provide insight into key public health issues. 1,481 participants completed the survey in August 2024.

If you are interested in joining Time to Talk Public Health, please sign up here.