Food inflation – Chief Secretary meets sector representatives

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, spoke to supermarket representatives this afternoon (11 May) regarding food prices in the UK. The Chief Secretary to the Treasury listened to the views of the sector about the drivers of food inflation and agreed that industry will continue to engage with senior government ministers on the matter and its impact on consumers.

The Government understands the concern among the British public about the current level of food prices and their impact on household budgets, which is why halving inflation this year is a top priority. To support households with the impact of rising prices, we are delivering one of the most generous cost-of-living packages in Europe – worth £3,300 per household on average over this year and last. This includes targeted support for the most vulnerable worth £900 for people on means-tested benefits, support with energy bills and uprating benefits by over 10%.