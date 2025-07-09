Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Food prices and ultra-processed foods remain the top consumer concerns, FSA annual insights report reveals
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published the end of year report from its monthly Consumer Insights Tracker (CIT) summarising the key findings between April 2024 – March 2025.
When we asked people about their concerns, nearly 9 in 10 cited food prices, and more than three-quarters expressed concern about ultra-processed or the over-processing of food. These levels have remained broadly stable since July 2023.
The survey also asked consumers about cell-cultivated meat, often referred to as ‘lab-grown meat’. Responses were mixed: around a quarter of respondents said they would be willing to give it a try when available, while almost 60% said they would not include it in their diet.
Over the past year people continued to report doing potentially risky things to save money on their energy bills. For example, around a quarter said they did at least one of the following:
- reduced the length of time food is cooked for
- lowered the cooking temperature for food
- turned off a fridge/freezer containing food
- changed fridge/freezer settings to a warmer temperature
- ate food cold because they could not afford to cook it
The FSA launched a new food safety campaign (Opens in a new window)on 7 June 2025, aimed at changing potentially risky practices in the kitchen. Consumers can also find lots of advice and information about keeping safe when preparing food on our website.
“Our latest annual data shows that food prices remain a top concern for most people. It also shows that many people are doing risky things to save money. Our new campaign is aimed at helping people understand how to keep themselves and their families safe when cooking and preparing food at home.”Michelle Patel, Deputy Director, Analysis at the FSA
The full report (Opens in a new window)is available in the research section of our website.
About the Consumer Insights Tracker
The CIT is the FSA’s monthly tracking survey that monitors changes in consumers’ behaviour and attitudes in relation to food.
Each month, the survey is conducted with approximately 2,000 adults (aged 16 or over) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who are signed up to YouGov’s online survey panel.
The CIT complements the FSA's official statistic Food and You 2 survey which collects more comprehensive data on an annual basis, providing longer term monitoring of consumer behaviour and attitudes over time.
To find out more
The next quarterly report covering findings from April - June will be published on 30 July 2025.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/food-prices-and-ultra-processed-foods-remain-the-top-consumer-concerns-fsa-annual-insights-report-reveals
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA publishes guidance for industry on Mechanically Separated Meat04/07/2025 10:10:00
The FSA has published new guidance on Mechanically Separated Meat (MSM) to help businesses comply with food law.
Food Standards Agency updates guidance allowing CBD businesses to reformulate products on the Public List for safety reasons02/07/2025 15:20:00
CBD businesses with applications on the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) Public List are being encouraged to reformulate food products to improve consumer safety. These are products that are currently on sale in England and Wales linked to a credible application submitted for authorisation to the FSA, and are not new to the market.
Open Meeting of the Welsh Food Advisory Committee – 8 July 202502/07/2025 10:25:00
The Welsh Food Advisory Committee of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is holding its next open meeting in Cardiff on Tuesday 8 July 2025. This will be a themed meeting focussing on the Future of Food.
New Support Service to guide innovative food businesses through UK market authorisation process25/06/2025 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA), in collaboration with Food Standards Scotland (FSS), has launched a new pilot business support service to assist companies developing cell-cultivated products for the market in the United Kingdom (UK).
Food Standards Agency and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise Launch Pancake Reformulation Technical Guidance24/06/2025 14:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) in Northern Ireland and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), have launched guidance to help businesses produce pancakes lower in sugar and salt.
FSA updates advice on risk to children of glycerol in slush ice drinks19/06/2025 10:05:00
The FSA Board has called on industry to work with the regulator to help protect children from the effects of glycerol in slush ice drinks, based on an assessment showing a risk to children under the age of seven.
Food Standards Agency (FSA) Publishes Research on ‘The Availability of Fast Food Outlets and Grocery Retailers in Northern Ireland and Their Distance From Secondary Schools’16/06/2025 14:10:00
In Northern Ireland on average there are 2.2 fast food outlets within a 400m radius of a secondary school and on average 0.8 grocery retailers within a 400m radius.
FSA warns people with allergies over some imported Dubai-style chocolate products16/06/2025 09:25:00
People with allergies should be careful when buying imported Dubai-style chocolate as some products may not have clear or reliable labels. If in doubt, don’t buy it and report any concerns to your Local Authority.
FSA publishes new advice for businesses on using ocean bound plastics for food packaging08/05/2025 16:10:00
Today, The Joint Expert Group for Food Contact Materials (FCMJEG) has published its assessment on the use of ocean bound plastics (OBP) in food contact materials (FCMs) including food packaging for meat, poultry and fish sold in supermarkets.