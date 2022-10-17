EU News
Food security: EU contributes €100 million to IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust to support vulnerable African, Caribbean and Pacific countries
The EU recently (14 October 2022) signed a €100 million grant agreement (about US$97.2 million) for the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT). These funds will allow the IMF to make about €630 million worth of zero interest loans for PRGT-eligible African, Caribbean and Pacific countries (ACP) facing balance of payments difficulties. Access to affordable finance is key to help these countries address the economic and food crisis situation worsened by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The EU's contribution is part of Team Europe's response to the crisis as it complements pledges by EU Member States to channel Special Drawing Rights (SDR) to the IMF's Trusts for on-lending and their grants to the IMF's PRGT Subsidy Account. Team Europe has so far pledged to channel SDRs contributions equivalent to about $23 billion.
Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, recently said:
“Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has made many African, Caribbean and Pacific countries more vulnerable at a time when they were still struggling with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, and millions of people are pushed into poverty and hunger. With our contribution to the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, we want to help them address this crisis and avoid further deepening of inequalities. Today's signature also marks our commitment as Team Europe to multilateral solutions to tackle today's most pressing challenges. Our partnership with the IMF is of key relevance in this regard.”
Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, recently said:
“The economic shockwaves from Russia's war against Ukraine are hitting low-income countries hardest, spurring demand for concessional loans from the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust. It is essential that we maximise the resources available for this key financing tool. With today's €100 million contribution, the Commission is playing its part and complementing the on-lending of EU Member States' Special Drawing Rights. These efforts bring us closer to the G20 global ambition of $100 billion of voluntary contributions to vulnerable countries, a target we must strive collectively to achieve.”
Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva said:
“I am very grateful to the EU and its Member States for their continued support to low-income countries facing crisis after crisis. Its grant contribution today of €100 million will help to subsidize PRGT loans and support our provision of zero-interest lending to our most vulnerable members. I urge other countries to also contribute to the PRGT so we can support our members during these difficult times.”
Access to concessional/zero-interest loans provides affordable finance that increases liquidity and available budgetary resources in countries facing balance of payments difficulties, helping them to achieve, maintain, or restore a stable and sustainable macroeconomic and fiscal position. It also prevents depletion of international reserves, supports the import of essential goods and putting in place adequate social protection schemes for the most vulnerable. Concessional support through the PRGT is interest-free, with maturities up to 10 years.
