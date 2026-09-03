Food Standards Agency Board meeting papers published for September 2026

The agenda and papers for the September 2026 Board meeting in Swansea have been published.

The meeting will be chaired by the FSA’s chair Professor Susan Jebb.

It will begin at 9.00am on Wednesday 16 September and is an open meeting for the public to attend in person. Please register here if you wish to attend the meeting, in person or online.

The agenda for this meeting includes:

SPS

CBD

Annual Local Authority Performance

Future of Food Regulation

Meat Charging Discount

Annual FSA Science Update

Report from the Director of FSA in Wales

A full agenda and published papers can be viewed in the Board meeting section of our website.

How to register for the open Board meeting

We look forward to welcoming members of the public who are able to attend this meeting. Please register here if you wish to attend the meeting in person.

If you need help to register, or have any queries, please contact:

Telephone: 01772 767731

Email: fsaboardmeetings@onetwo.agency

In addition, you can register to attend the meeting live online.

Submit a question to the FSA Board

The FSA Board welcomes questions on papers published for discussion at its meetings.

You can submit your question using this form up to 5pm on the Monday before the Board meeting. Please note the form has a limit of 350 words to ensure your question is concise and focused to enable us to address it fully.

Questions received via this format will be published the day before the Board meeting.

We will aim to send you a reply via email within 20 working days of the Board meeting and replies will also be published.

For questions that do not relate to a paper on the agenda, or for correspondence longer than the online form accepts, please email correspondence@food.gov.uk and we will aim to respond within 20 working days. Please note these submissions and their replies will not generally be published.