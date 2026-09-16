Food Standards Agency
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Food Standards Agency Board meeting takes place today
The September 2026 FSA Board meeting takes place in Swansea at 9.00am today (Wednesday 16 September).
The meeting is chaired by the FSA’s Chair, Professor Susan Jebb.
The agenda for this meeting includes:
- Update on the FSA’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) programme
- CBD novel food applications: recommendations to ministers on first authorisations
- Annual Local Authority Performance
- Future of Food Regulation
- Meat Charging Discount
- Annual FSA Science Update
- Report from the Director of FSA in Wales
See the full agenda and published papers for the September Board meeting
How to register for the open Board meeting
The September 2026 Board meeting will be an open meeting, and we look forward to welcoming members of the public who have registered to attend the meeting in person.
If you have not yet registered, there is still time to register to watch the meeting live online.
If you need help to register, or have any queries, please contact:
- Telephone: 01772 767731
- Email: fsaboardmeetings@onetwo.agency
Questions to the Board
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/food-standards-agency-board-meeting-takes-place-today
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