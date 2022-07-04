Food Standards Agency
Food Standards Agency Chair expresses condolences on death of Sir Colin Blakemore
FSA Chair, Professor Susan Jebb, expresses her condolences on the recent death of Professor Sir Colin Blakemore.
Sir Colin was one of the most influential and respected scientists in Britain. He was an Emeritus Professor at the University of Oxford and also served as Chief Executive of the Medical Research Council (MRC) from 2003 to 2007. He was appointed as the first Chair of the FSA’s General Advisory Committee on Science (GACS) in 2007 and was passionate about strengthening the organisation’s foundations in science and evidence. He was knighted in 2014 for services to scientific research, policy and outreach.
Professor Susan Jebb, FSA Chair, recently said:
“Colin’s career tells its own story of outstanding scientific ability and leadership. But perhaps what made him so distinctive was that he was passionately committed to everything he set his mind too. He believed in the importance of engaging people in science long before it became mainstream, he staunchly defended the importance of using animals in certain research studies, while also pursuing the 3R’s (replacement, reduction, refinement) and he stood up for things he believed in.’
“The world has lost a great scientist and the FSA has lost one of our champions. Our thoughts are with Colin’s family at this time.”
