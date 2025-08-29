Food Standards Agency
Food Standards Agency launches consultation on first proposed CBD food product authorisations
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has launched a public consultation on the proposed recommendation to authorise the first cannabidiol (CBD) food products as novel foods in Great Britain.
CBD is a non-controlled cannabinoid extracted from the cannabis plant. It is found within hemp and cannabis plants and can be produced synthetically.
CBD products are being sold as foods, often as food supplements, in the UK and may include but not limited to:
- oils, capsules and gummies
- sweets and confectionery
- drinks
The consultation focuses on three applications (RP07, RP350 and RP 427) that are the first to have successfully progressed through the initial safety assessment stages. The FSA is consulting on their draft recommendations to Ministers in England and Wales to authorise these applications with clear labelling requirements that provide information about safe and appropriate use to help consumers make informed choices about CBD products. If approved by Ministers, products attached to the applications would become the first fully regulated CBD food products available on the UK market, subject to meeting the specifications of the authorisation.
The FSA‘s draft recommendations include the proposal that all authorised CBD products should carry clear warning labels stating:
- Not suitable for persons under the age of 18
- Not suitable during pregnancy or breastfeeding or for those trying to conceive
- Those taking medications or who are immunosuppressed should consult a healthcare professional before use
The FSA welcomes the views and comments of all stakeholders and interested parties during the consultation process which will be open for 12 weeks, closing on 20th November 2025.
Food Standards Scotland (FSS) intend to issue the equivalent consultation for Scotland in late summer.
This is another step forward in the FSA’s work to bring CBD into compliance with the law. We encourage those with an interest in this area to respond to the consultation so that we can take account of a full range of views before putting our recommendations to Government ministers.
With these recommendations, we are moving closer to a regulated market for CBD which will support growth in the industry while maintaining high safety standards.’
Authorisation of CBD food products will support the Government's growth agenda by allowing businesses with approved products to reformulate and develop new brands and product lines. Currently, no CBD food products have legal authorisation in the UK.Thomas Vincent, Food Standards Agency
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/food-standards-agency-launches-consultation-on-first-proposed-cbd-food-product-authorisations
