Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Food Standards Agency publishes final report on School Food Standards compliance pilot
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published the final report on a pilot aimed at monitoring implementation of School Food Standards.
The report is part of a joint project by the FSA and Department for Education, working with several local authorities in England. The aim of the pilot was to test if Food Safety Officers carrying out food hygiene inspections could ask questions and make observations about food preparation or service areas to identify potential instances of non-compliance with School Food Standards. It also considered whether local authorities were able to support schools to make improvements in areas of potential non-compliance.
Professor Susan Jebb, Food Standards Agency Chair, said:
Since the School Food Standards were introduced, there have been concerns about implementation. The results of the pilot show that food safety officers can conduct additional School Food Standards checks alongside food hygiene inspections to provide valuable insights. However, local authorities face challenges in following up any potential areas of non-compliance identified during the inspections.
This pilot is a step in the right direction, but the report identifies challenges in relation to communication and accountability for adherence to the school food standards. More work is needed, if action is to happen to enable improvement; for example, it was not always clear to food safety officers during the pilot who they should share the outcome of the check with, and who was expected to take action. Pressures on local authority resources mean they are limited in how they can assist schools to resolve issues of non-compliance.
The FSA wants to support efforts to make the food provided in schools healthier and ensure the School Food Standards are met by all schools, as part of wider Government efforts to make sure the school food system can deliver safe and healthy food for our children.'
The results showed food safety officers could conduct checks of the standards alongside food hygiene inspections, although some pressures on their workload were reported. Schools reported they were happy to facilitate the checks which, in some cases, prompted them to review their school food provision. When following up with schools where potential non-compliance was found as part of the checks, the report found that this process was successful when school staff were supportive and engaged, or when local authorities had the capacity and capability to provide substantial support, but this was not always the case.
The pilot showed there could be inconsistencies in applying the checks, for example, when applying definitions of particular foods such as ‘meat products’. Issues were also raised about communication between local authorities, schools and caterers, particularly when trying to address potential non-compliance with the standards.
Recommendations included creating a standardised follow-up process following instances of potential non-compliance. This would not prescribe exactly how follow-up should happen locally, but provide the kind of outcomes that should be targeted. This could leave some flexibility to adapt local approachs to match existing models and structures.
About the pilot
The pilot launched across multiple local authorities in September 2022. Participating local authorities included Blackpool Council, Lincolnshire County Council, City of Lincoln Council, Plymouth City Council, Nottingham City Council, Royal Borough of Greenwich, Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council, City of Wolverhampton Council, Oldham Council, Herefordshire Council, City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council, Telford and Wrekin Council, Newham Council, Chelmsford City Council, South Tyneside Council, Peterborough City Council, Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council.
This is the final of three reports linked to the pilot, which also include a Discovery and Feasibility Phase 1 report. Feasibility Phase 2 was intended to research the feasibility of the pilot between February 2023 and July 2023, after changes were made to the question set, online form, and guidance following Feasibility Phase 1.
This report is available in the research section of the FSA website.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/food-standards-agency-publishes-final-report-on-school-food-standards-compliance-pilot
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Updated notice on plastic containers and utensils containing bamboo31/07/2024 10:25:00
Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland continue to advise consumers not to use plastic containers or utensils containing bamboo and other unauthorised plant-based materials. Businesses are reminded not to sell such products as they are non-compliant with legislation and come with safety concerns.
Food prices remain a top concern for consumers, according to FSA’s latest consumer insights12/07/2024 11:05:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published the end of year report from its monthly Consumer Insights Tracker (CIT).
Emily Miles to leave the FSA in September10/07/2024 16:15:00
Emily Miles will leave her role of Chief Executive of the FSA in September, following her successful appointment as Director General of Food, Biosecurity and Trade at Defra.
FSA’s National Food Crime Unit investigation results in a £50,000 fine for food business which faked disease certificates10/07/2024 15:05:00
A food business owner has been fined following a successful prosecution by the Food Standards Agency (FSA). An investigation by the FSA’s National Food Crime Unit, working with Heart of the South West Trading Standards, found evidence he had falsified Salmonella testing certificates.
Professor Susan Jebb to continue as FSA Chair08/07/2024 15:20:00
The Chair of the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Professor Susan Jebb, has had her appointment extended, having previously indicated her intention to stand down.
Around 6% of the UK adult population have a food allergy, new report from the Food Standards Agency finds20/05/2024 10:20:00
We have published the Patterns and Prevalence of Adult Food Allergy (PAFA) report, a large study into the prevalence of food allergies in the adult population in the UK.
Publication of consumer information on Ultra-processed food13/05/2024 10:20:00
The Food Standards Agency has published consumer information in relation to the current science and evidence around ultra-processed food and the FSA’s role.
FSA’s flagship survey shows food affordability concerns have risen10/04/2024 15:05:00
The latest wave of the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) Food and You 2 survey, conducted between April and July 2023, shows that respondents’ concerns over food affordability continued to rise to the highest level since the survey began