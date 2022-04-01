Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Food Standards Agency takes next step to regulate CBD market
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has confirmed the list of CBD products that are now one step closer towards being authorised.
The FSA is calling on local authorities and industry to help bring the CBD market into compliance by prioritising the removal of products from sale that are not on the public list (Opens in a new window) that the FSA published yesterday.
CBD products are ‘novel’ and therefore need to be assessed by the FSA for safety before being placed on the market here. Currently, no CBD products have been authorised for sale in the UK. The CBD public list (Opens in a new window) shows which products have a credible application for authorisation with the FSA.
Emily Miles, Chief Executive of the FSA, said:
'The CBD market is growing rapidly. The FSA has been working to move the CBD industry into compliance. Today we have taken the next step in our pragmatic approach to making sure CBD products are safe and what they say they are.
'We have created the public list to help local authorities and retailers prioritise products to be removed from sale. If a product is not on the list, it should be removed from sale because it is not attached to a credible application to us for market authorisation.
'But being on the list means that the application is credible and the FSA has, or is shortly expecting to receive, significant scientific evidence from the applicant with which to judge safety.
'I want to emphasise that the FSA is not endorsing products on the public list, and inclusion on the list is no guarantee that they will be authorised as they have they not yet been fully assessed for safety. But we have taken the step of publishing the list so that local authorities, retailers and consumers can make informed judgments about what they stock and buy, as we gradually bring this growing market into compliance with the law.'
Local authorities which enforce the novel food legislation have been advised to encourage food businesses whose products are not on the public list to voluntarily withdraw their products from the market and to consider more formal measures where this is not the case.
Validated applications will now move on to a full risk assessment. Those that are shown to be of a low enough risk must also go through a risk management process before a recommendation can be made to Ministers on authorisation.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/food-standards-agency-takes-next-step-to-regulate-cbd-market
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA issues warning over counterfeit Wonka Bars29/03/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning members of the public not to buy or eat counterfeit ‘Wonka Bars’, which are being sold in shops and online across the country.
FSA and FSS advise consumers on substitution of ingredients in certain food products to avoid food supply disruption25/03/2022 09:15:00
Advice for consumers that some food products labelled as containing sunflower oil may instead contain refined rapeseed oil due to the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on product availability.
FSA issues call for evidence on safety of plastics recovered from the open environment22/03/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency calls for evidence on the safety of plastics which are recovered from the open environment for use as food contact material.
Food Standards Agency launches new five-year strategy21/03/2022 10:25:00
The five-year plan includes a new emphasis on making food healthy and more sustainable.
FSA Board meets in Birmingham and supports the city to get ready for the Commonwealth Games16/03/2022 10:25:00
Opening the Food Standards Agency’s first Board meeting of the year, held in Birmingham, Chair Susan Jebb announced additional funding for Birmingham City Council to help increase food hygiene standards across the city ahead of the Commonwealth games this summer.
FSA Board meets in Birmingham and supports the city get ready for the Commonwealth Games14/03/2022 13:05:00
Opening the Food Standards Agency’s first Board meeting of the year, held in Birmingham, Chair Susan Jebb announced additional funding for Birmingham City Council to help increase food hygiene standards across the city ahead of the Commonwealth games this summer.
FSA to launch campaign encouraging young people and restaurants to speak up for allergies10/03/2022 10:25:00
The FSA is to launch the next phase of Speak Up For Allergies. The campaign will encourage young people to support friends with allergies when eating in restaurants and the important role front of house staff to provide allergen information effectively.
FSA to launch campaign to encourage young people and restaurants to speak up for allergies09/03/2022 09:20:00
The Food Standards Agency is this week launching ‘Speak Up For Allergies’ - a campaign aimed at young people and food businesses. The campaign will encourage young people to support friends with allergies when eating in restaurants; whilst highlighting the important role front of house staff have when a young person with allergies dines in a restaurant.
Updated Nutritional Standards launched for staff and visitors in Health and Social Care settings03/03/2022 14:10:00
Updated Nutritional Standards have been introduced in hospital restaurants and cafés, vending machines and retail outlets. They are designed to make healthier food choices available for staff and visitors in Health and Social care settings.