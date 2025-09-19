Foot and Mouth disease controls amended for Hungary

Foot and Mouth disease controls have been amended for Hungary

As of 18 September 2025, the import ban currently in place due to the outbreak of foot and mouth disease on commercial imports from Hungary of cattle, pigs, sheep, deer, buffaloes and their products such as meat and dairy will be lifted.

This decision follows rigorous technical assessment of the measures applied in Hungary and the current disease situation. If the situation changes, we will not hesitate to take necessary action to protect our domestic biosecurity.

Restrictions on personal imports of packaged and unpackaged meat, meat products, milk and dairy products, certain composite products and animal by products of pigs and ruminants from the EU single market area (including Hungary) will remain.

FMD poses no risk to human or food safety, but is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals. Livestock keepers should therefore be absolutely rigorous about their biosecurity.

Foot and mouth disease is a notifiable disease and must be reported. If you suspect foot and mouth disease in your animals, you must report it immediately by calling: