Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Foot and Mouth disease controls amended in Germany
Import ban amended following outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Germany.
As of 24 March 2025, the import ban currently in place due to the outbreak of foot and mouth disease on cattle, pigs, sheep, deer, buffaloes and their products such as meat, and dairy from Germany will be amended.
This decision follows rigorous technical assessment of the measures applied in Germany and the current situation. If the situation changes, we will not hesitate to take necessary action in response to the FMD outbreaks in the European Union to protect our domestic biosecurity.
Great Britain has officially recognized regionalisation for FMD in Germany at the containment zone level, which covers a 6km radius around the outbreak. Consequently, the export of affected commodities can resume from areas outside this zone, provided all other import requirements are satisfied.
Personal imports of packaged and unpackaged meat, meat products, milk and dairy products, certain composite products and animal by products of pigs and ruminants will remain in place at a country level.
FMD poses no risk to human or food safety, but is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals. Livestock keepers should therefore be absolutely rigorous about their biosecurity.
Foot and mouth disease is a notifiable disease and must be reported. If you suspect foot and mouth disease in your animals, you must report it immediately by calling:
- 03000 200 301 in England
- 0300 303 8268 in Wales
- your local Field Services Office in Scotland
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foot-and-mouth-disease-controls-amended-in-germany
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Influenza of avian origin confirmed in a sheep in Yorkshire25/03/2025 11:20:00
Influenza of avian origin (H5N1) has been confirmed in a single sheep in Yorkshire.
Foot and Mouth disease detected in Slovakia24/03/2025 16:10:00
The UK Chief Veterinary Officer is urging livestock keepers to remain vigilant to the clinical signs of FMD following the recent outbreaks in Europe
Meeting of major landowners to boost nature's recovery24/03/2025 14:20:00
The ‘National Estate for Nature’ met to discuss land management plans to meet the country’s legal Environment Act targets.
Nature boost: Government launches first action plan on pesticides in a decade21/03/2025 16:25:00
The UK Pesticides National Action Plan sets out how the Government will work collaboratively with farmers to minimise the impacts of pesticides on people and the environment
Leading food experts join Government food strategy to restore pride in British food21/03/2025 15:25:00
Leading figures across the food industry have today joined the Government to advise on a national food strategy (21 March).
Government to plant first National Forest in 30 years21/03/2025 14:20:00
20 million trees are to be planted across Bristol, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Somerset by 2050.
UK and Faroe Islands reach agreement on fishing opportunities for 202518/03/2025 12:10:00
UK secures over 2,000 tonnes of fishing opportunities through annual negotiations with the Faroe Islands, valued at £5 million.
Just two weeks to go for many businesses to submit 2024 packaging data for pEPR17/03/2025 11:20:00
Obligated businesses must submit 2024 packaging data by 1 April 2025 under new extended producer responsibility for packaging (pEPR) scheme.