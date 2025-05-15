Foot and Mouth disease controls eased for Germany

Personal imports for travellers from the EU remain banned

Following rigorous technical assessment, Great Britain has officially recognised Germany as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) free without vaccination as of 14 May 2025.

As a result, restrictions previously applied to imports of affected commodities from the containment zone in Germany have now been lifted. This means that exports of FMD-susceptible animals, such as cattle, pigs, sheep, deer and buffaloes, and their products, such as meat and dairy, can resume from the containment zone, provided that all other import conditions are met. This decision follows rigorous technical assessment of the measures applied in Germany and the current disease situation. If the situation changes, we will not hesitate to take necessary action in response to the FMD outbreaks in the European Union to protect our domestic biosecurity.

Personal import restrictions remain in place that prevent travellers from bringing cattle, sheep, goat, and pig meat, as well as dairy products, from EU countries into Great Britain for personal use, to protect the health of British livestock, the security of farmers, and the UK’s food security. This includes bringing items like sandwiches, cheese, cured meats, raw meats or milk into Great Britain – regardless of whether it is packed or packaged or whether it has been bought at duty free.

FMD poses no risk to human or food safety, but is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals. Livestock keepers should therefore be absolutely rigorous about their biosecurity.

FMD is a notifiable disease and must be reported. If you suspect foot and mouth disease in your animals, you must report it immediately by calling: