Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Foot and Mouth disease detected in Greece
A case of Foot and Mouth disease has been detected in Greece.
The UK Chief Veterinary Officer is urging livestock keepers to remain vigilant to the clinical signs of Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) following the confirmation of the disease in a cattle farm in Lesvos, Greece.
The UK government has taken action and has applied restrictions on certain Greek commercial imports to Great Britain. These measures are necessary to mitigate the risk of disease and to safeguard UK livestock, agricultural production and biosecurity.
Commercial imports of milk, colostrum and their products including feta and yoghurt are only permitted where the products have undergone the required heat treatment and are accompanied by the mandatory health certificate.
There are currently no cases in the UK. FMD poses no risk to human or food safety, but is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals such as wild boar, deer, llamas, and alpacas. Livestock keepers should therefore be absolutely rigorous about their biosecurity.
FMD causes significant economic losses due to production losses in the affected animals as well as loss of access to foreign markets for animals, meat, and milk for affected countries.
Personal imports of meat and dairy from the EU remain prohibited in line with restrictions brought in last year.
The UK will continue to apply proportionate, science-based measures to protect animal health while facilitating safe trade.
UK Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said:
A case of Foot and Mouth disease has been confirmed in Greece, we are in contact with our European counterparts to understand the latest situation.
Robust plans are already in place to minimise the risk of disease incursion to support Britain’s farming community and food security.
Livestock keepers are urged to continue exercising the upmost vigilance for signs of disease, follow scrupulous biosecurity and report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.
Since 12 April 2025, travellers have been banned from bringing cattle, sheep, goat, and pig meat, as well as dairy products, from EU countries into Great Britain for personal use. This followed a rise of disease cases across mainland Europe. All travellers are urged to ensure they are not bringing these products into the country.
Restrictions
The restrictions cover the import hay and straw, live animals of FMD-susceptible species such cows and sheep, germplasm, fresh meat, meat products unless appropriately heat treated, milk and dairy products unless suitably treated, and animal by-products such as pet food.
If you’re an importer or exporter, read about the import restrictions for foot and mouth disease.
What you can do
Clinical signs to be aware of vary depending on the animals, but in cattle the main signs are sores and blisters on the feet, mouth and tongue with potentially a fever, lameness and a reluctance to feed. In sheep and pigs, signs tend to manifest with lameness with potential for blistering.
If you’re an animal keeper, read about how to spot foot and mouth disease and report it.
Maintaining good biosecurity is essential to protecting the health and welfare of herds and critical to preventing the spread of diseases such as FMD and preventing an outbreak spreading.
Foot and mouth disease is a notifiable disease and must be reported. If you suspect foot and mouth disease in your animals, you must report it immediately by calling:
-
03000 200 301 in England
-
0300 303 8268 in Wales
-
your local Field Services Office in Scotland
For more information, visit: Imports, exports and EU trade of animals and animal products: topical issues - GOV.UK)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foot-and-mouth-disease-detected-in-greece
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
New plans to reshape how we protect and manage our land19/03/2026 09:05:00
England’s first Land Use Framework sets out a plan for managing the country’s finite land to ensure the nation’s long-term resilience
New law comes into force to protect farm animals from dog attacks18/03/2026 13:25:00
New law now in effect strengthening protections for sheep, cows and other farm animals saving famers thousands of pounds each year.
£1.4bn flood investment unleashed to protect homes and businesses17/03/2026 15:27:00
£830m in funding for flood schemes for 2026/27 to improve protection for tens of thousands of homes and businesses – part of record investment of at least £10.5 billion between 2024-2036
Litter louts face losing their driving licences16/03/2026 16:10:00
Litter louts trashing our high streets, roads and community spaces could face losing their driving licences.
Police-style powers handed to environment officers as part of plans to bring down waste criminals16/03/2026 12:10:00
New powers will allow officers to intervene earlier and bring more criminals to justice
Regulation reset to fast-track homes, transport and clean energy13/03/2026 16:10:00
Major boost to sustainable development, as £100 million invested to speed up planning approvals.
Businesses in Northern Ireland urged to prepare for smoother GB-NI and EU trade09/03/2026 16:12:00
Negotiations underway on UK-EU deal to make trade easier, cheaper and quicker, with Northern Ireland at the heart of the talks
UK-EU SPS Agreement - Legislation in scope09/03/2026 15:10:00
To cut red tape and costs for importing and exporting with the EU, the UK will align with EU Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) legislation.