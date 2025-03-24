Foot and Mouth disease detected in Slovakia

The UK Chief Veterinary Officer is urging livestock keepers to remain vigilant to the clinical signs of FMD following the recent outbreaks in Europe

The Slovak Government has reported three cases of Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) close to the Slovakian – Hungarian border. The cases were identified in three separate premises housing cattle.

The UK Government had already taken action to prevent the commercial import from Slovakia of cattle, pigs, sheep, goats and other non- domestic ruminants and porcines such as deer and their untreated products, such as fresh meat and dairy. This will protect farmers and their livestock.

Since 8 March, travellers to GB have not been able to bring meat, meat products, milk and dairy products, certain composite products and animal by products of pigs and ruminants, or hay or straw, from Hungary and Slovakia after a case on the Hungarian border with Slovakia.

The UK Chief Veterinary Officer is urging livestock keepers to remain vigilant to the clinical signs of FMD following the recent outbreaks in Hungary, Germany and now Slovakia. There are no cases in the UK currently.

FMD poses no risk to human or food safety, but is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals such as wild boar, deer, llamas, and alpacas. Livestock keepers should therefore be absolutely rigorous about their biosecurity.

FMD causes significant economic losses due to production losses in the affected animals as well as loss of access to foreign markets for animals, meat, and milk for affected countries.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss recently said:

Foot and Mouth disease has now been confirmed in Slovakia, we remain in contact with our European counterparts to understand the latest situation. We have seen a disturbing number of foot and mouth cases on the continent, and we need to stay on high alert to the risk of disease incursion – as a government, at the border and on our farms. Protecting animal health and minimising the risk of disease incursion remains our top priority. Livestock keepers are reminded to continue exercising the upmost vigilance for signs of disease, follow scrupulous biosecurity and report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner recently said:

With disease now confirmed in Slovakia , it is clear the Government’s precautionary approach to ban Slovakian imports was the right one. The confirmation of a Foot and Mouth disease in a third European country is a serious concern, the government will take whatever action is necessary to prevent the further spread of disease. Ensuring the safety of our livestock sector and protecting our farmers will always be a top priority.

This comes as the government announced a £200 million investment in the UK’s main research and laboratory testing facilities at Weybridge to bolster protection against animal disease.

What you can do

If you’re an animal keeper, read about how to spot foot and mouth disease and report it.

If you’re an importer or exporter, read about the import restrictions for foot and mouth disease.

Clinical signs to be aware of vary depending on the animals, but in cattle the main signs are sores and blisters on the feet, mouth and tongue with potentially a fever, lameness and a reluctance to feed. In sheep and pigs, signs tend to manifest with lameness with potential for blistering.

While horses and companion animals are not susceptible to FMD, hay feed or straw bedding, if sourced from an infected area, could act as a fomite and therefore also prevented from entering GB.

Maintaining good biosecurity is essential to protecting the health and welfare of herds and critical to preventing the spread of diseases such as FMD and preventing an outbreak spreading.

Foot and mouth disease is a notifiable disease and must be reported. If you suspect foot and mouth disease in your animals, you must report it immediately by calling:

03000 200 301 in England

0300 303 8268 in Wales

your local Field Services Office in Scotland

For more information, visit: Imports, exports and EU trade of animals and animal products: topical issues - GOV.UK