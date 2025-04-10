Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Foot and mouth disease: latest situation
Current cases of foot and mouth disease, trade restrictions and risk level.
Contents:
- Current cases in Europe
- Restrictions
- Risk levels and outbreak assessments
- Press releases and statements
If you suspect foot and mouth disease in your animals, you must report it immediately by calling 03000 200 301 in England, 0300 303 8268 in Wales or your local Field Services Office in Scotland.
Foot and mouth disease (FMD) affects cloven-hoofed animals including:
- cattle
- sheep
- pigs
- goats
- camelids
- deer
It does not affect humans.
Livestock keepers must be vigilant to signs of disease and practise good biosecurity.
Current cases in Europe
There are currently no cases in the UK, but there have recently been confirmed cases in:
- Germany (January 2025)
- Hungary (March 2025)
- Slovakia (March 2025)
The last outbreak in the UK was in 2007.
Restrictions
Bringing food into Great Britain for personal use
You must not bring meat or dairy products from certain animals (including cows, sheep, pigs and goats) into Great Britain for personal use if those goods are from Germany, Hungary, Slovakia or Austria.
You can bring these products from other EU countries, but certain restrictions apply. Check the rules for bringing food into Great Britain for personal use.
Commercial trade
There are restrictions on commercially importing certain products from:
- any EU country with FMD (Germany, Hungary and Slovakia)
- Austria, because of a case near the Hungarian-Austrian border
The restrictions apply to:
- hay and straw
- any live animal belonging to an FMD-susceptible species
Restrictions also apply to the following products from FMD-susceptible animals:
- germplasm
- fresh meat
- meat products, unless suitably heat treated
- milk and dairy products, unless suitably treated
- animal by-products, such as pet food
Traders must check the rules for imports, exports and EU trade of animals and animal products.
Risk levels and outbreak assessments
The risk of FMD entering the UK is currently assessed as medium.
Find details of the evidence that supported the decisions on this risk level in APHA’s outbreak assessments:
- foot and mouth disease in Hungary and Slovakia (27 March 2025)
- foot and mouth disease in water buffalo in Germany (13 January 2025)
Foot and mouth disease is not a public health or food safety risk.
Press releases and statements
- 28 March 2025 press release: Import ban of cattle, pigs, sheep, and deer from Austria to protect farmers
- 24 March 2025: Foot and Mouth disease controls amended in Germany
- 22 March 2025 press release: Foot and Mouth disease detected in Slovakia
- 7 March 2025 press release: Import ban of cattle, pigs, sheep and deer from Hungary and Slovakia to protect farmers after foot and mouth case
- 15 January 2025 statement on foot and mouth disease
- 14 January 2025 press release: Government introduces import ban of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany to protect farmers after Foot and Mouth case
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foot-and-mouth-disease-latest-situation
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
New guide to research and innovation challenges for climate adaptation released09/04/2025 11:20:00
A new report identifying the research and innovation needed to support the UK to adapt effectively to climate change was released recently.
Welsh food and drink delicacies earn protected status08/04/2025 16:05:00
Welsh gin, oysters and honey granted protected status under UK Geographical Indication schemes.
Environmental permit reforms to empower regulators to slash business red tape08/04/2025 15:25:00
UK and Welsh Governments launch joint consultation to reform environmental permitting regulations, supporting UK Government’s Plan for Change.
Former NFU President and farmer Baroness Minette Batters appointed by Defra to lead Farm Profitability Review08/04/2025 14:20:00
Crossbench peer, Baroness Batters appointed by the Secretary of State to provide recommendations on farm profitability.
England’s non-woodland trees freely mapped for first time08/04/2025 09:25:00
England’s trees outside woodlands have been mapped by satellite and laser are freely available for first time revealing they make up 30% of nation’s tree cover.
Avian Influenza Housing Measures Extended07/04/2025 14:20:00
Avian Influenza housing measures extended in north of England.
UK seafood makes a splash in Vietnam in major export boost04/04/2025 12:12:00
Vietnam grants market access for British live seafood products, opening new opportunities for growth and trade.
Regulatory fees for British chemicals sector slashed04/04/2025 11:25:00
New legislation to cut UK REACH costs for chemical businesses comes into force as part of Government’s Plan for Change