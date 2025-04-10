Thursday 10 Apr 2025 @ 14:20
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Printable version

Foot and mouth disease: latest situation

Current cases of foot and mouth disease, trade restrictions and risk level.

Contents:

If you suspect foot and mouth disease in your animals, you must report it immediately by calling 03000 200 301 in England, 0300 303 8268 in Wales or your local Field Services Office in Scotland.

Foot and mouth disease (FMD) affects cloven-hoofed animals including:

  • cattle
  • sheep
  • pigs
  • goats
  • camelids
  • deer

It does not affect humans.

Livestock keepers must be vigilant to signs of disease and practise good biosecurity.

Current cases in Europe 

There are currently no cases in the UK, but there have recently been confirmed cases in:

  • Germany (January 2025)
  • Hungary (March 2025)
  • Slovakia (March 2025)

The last outbreak in the UK was in 2007.

Restrictions

Bringing food into Great Britain for personal use

You must not bring meat or dairy products from certain animals (including cows, sheep, pigs and goats) into Great Britain for personal use if those goods are from Germany, Hungary, Slovakia or Austria.

You can bring these products from other EU countries, but certain restrictions apply. Check the rules for bringing food into Great Britain for personal use.

Commercial trade

There are restrictions on commercially importing certain products from:

  • any EU country with FMD (Germany, Hungary and Slovakia)
  • Austria, because of a case near the Hungarian-Austrian border 

The restrictions apply to:

  • hay and straw
  • any live animal belonging to an FMD-susceptible species

Restrictions also apply to the following products from FMD-susceptible animals:

  • germplasm
  • fresh meat
  • meat products, unless suitably heat treated
  • milk and dairy products, unless suitably treated
  • animal by-products, such as pet food

Traders must check the rules for imports, exports and EU trade of animals and animal products.

Risk levels and outbreak assessments

The risk of FMD entering the UK is currently assessed as medium. 

Find details of the evidence that supported the decisions on this risk level in APHA’s outbreak assessments:

Foot and mouth disease is not a public health or food safety risk.​

Press releases and statements

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-environment-food-rural-affairs

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foot-and-mouth-disease-latest-situation

Share this article

Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

New guide to research and innovation challenges for climate adaptation released

09/04/2025 11:20:00

A new report identifying the research and innovation needed to support the UK to adapt effectively to climate change was released recently.

Welsh food and drink delicacies earn protected status

08/04/2025 16:05:00

Welsh gin, oysters and honey granted protected status under UK Geographical Indication schemes.

Environmental permit reforms to empower regulators to slash business red tape

08/04/2025 15:25:00

UK and Welsh Governments launch joint consultation to reform environmental permitting regulations, supporting UK Government’s Plan for Change.

Former NFU President and farmer Baroness Minette Batters appointed by Defra to lead Farm Profitability Review

08/04/2025 14:20:00

Crossbench peer, Baroness Batters appointed by the Secretary of State to provide recommendations on farm profitability.

England’s non-woodland trees freely mapped for first time

08/04/2025 09:25:00

England’s trees outside woodlands have been mapped by satellite and laser are freely available for first time revealing they make up 30% of nation’s tree cover.

Avian Influenza Housing Measures Extended

07/04/2025 14:20:00

Avian Influenza housing measures extended in north of England.

UK seafood makes a splash in Vietnam in major export boost

04/04/2025 12:12:00

Vietnam grants market access for British live seafood products, opening new opportunities for growth and trade.

Regulatory fees for British chemicals sector slashed

04/04/2025 11:25:00

New legislation to cut UK REACH costs for chemical businesses comes into force as part of Government’s Plan for Change

Major reforms to environmental regulation to boost growth and protect nature

03/04/2025 13:25:00

Government reforms will streamline and modernise regulation to unlock growth, deliver 1.5 million homes and do more for nature under the Plan for Change