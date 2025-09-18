Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Foot and mouth disease: latest situation
Current cases of foot and mouth disease, trade restrictions and risk level.
Contents:
- Current cases in Europe
- Restrictions
- Risk levels and outbreak assessments
- Press releases and statements
If you suspect foot and mouth disease in your animals, you must report it immediately by calling 03000 200 301 in England, 0300 303 8268 in Wales or your local Field Services Office in Scotland.
Foot and mouth disease (FMD) affects cloven-hoofed animals including:
- cattle
- sheep
- pigs
- goats
- camelids
- deer
It does not affect humans.
Livestock keepers must be vigilant to signs of disease and practise good biosecurity.
Current cases in Europe
There are currently no cases in the UK, but there have recently been confirmed cases in:
- Germany (January 2025)
- Hungary (March 2025)
- Slovakia (March 2025)
The last outbreak in the UK was in 2007.
Restrictions
Bringing food into Great Britain for personal use
You must not bring meat or dairy products from certain animals (including cows, sheep, pigs and goats) into Great Britain for personal use, if those goods are from:
- the EU
- EFTA States
- the Faroe Islands
- Greenland
Check the rules for bringing food into Great Britain for personal use.
Commercial trade
There are restrictions on commercially importing certain products from Slovakia due to FMD.
The restrictions apply to:
- hay and straw
- any live animal belonging to an FMD-susceptible species
Restrictions also apply to the following products from FMD-susceptible animals:
- germplasm
- fresh meat
- meat products, unless suitably heat treated
- milk and dairy products, unless suitably treated
- animal by-products, such as pet food
Traders must check the rules for imports, exports and EU trade of animals and animal products.
Risk levels and outbreak assessments
The risk of FMD entering the UK is currently assessed as low.
Find details of the evidence that supported the decisions on this risk level in APHA’s outbreak assessments:
- foot and mouth disease in water buffalo in Germany
- foot and mouth disease in Hungary and Slovakia
- foot and mouth disease in North Africa and the Middle East
Foot and mouth disease is not a public health or food safety risk.
Press releases and statements
- 24 June 2025 press release: Austrian foot and mouth disease controls amended
- 14 May 2025 press release: Foot and mouth disease controls eased for Germany
- 11 April 2025 press release: Government extends ban on personal meat imports to protect farmers from foot and mouth
- 28 March 2025 press release: Import ban of cattle, pigs, sheep, and deer from Austria to protect farmers
- 24 March 2025: Foot and Mouth disease controls amended in Germany
- 22 March 2025 press release: Foot and Mouth disease detected in Slovakia
- 7 March 2025 press release: Import ban of cattle, pigs, sheep and deer from Hungary and Slovakia to protect farmers after foot and mouth case
- 15 January 2025 statement on foot and mouth disease
- 14 January 2025 press release: Government introduces import ban of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany to protect farmers after Foot and Mouth case
Related content
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foot-and-mouth-disease-latest-situation#full-publication-update-history
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Government takes action to protect bees from pesticides11/09/2025 14:20:00
Government announces new guidance to protect pollinators such as bees.
UK and Brazil to show global leadership on fertilisers sustainability11/09/2025 10:10:00
Yesterday, the UK and Brazil have signed a partnership on fertilisers to tackle their environmental impact and embrace their economic opportunities.
UK introduces landmark legislation to protect world’s ocean11/09/2025 09:07:00
The UK government introduces Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) legislation to help protect two-thirds of the world’s ocean.
Burning banned on England’s deep peat to protect wildlife09/09/2025 14:20:00
Ban on burning heather and grass on deep peat extended to improve air quality for local communities, reduce flood risk and protect wildlife.
Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England09/09/2025 11:20:00
Find out about the latest bird flu situation in England and guidance for bird keepers and the public.
Homes to be better protected from floods this winter as Taskforce boosts nation’s resilience08/09/2025 14:20:00
Latest meeting takes place today chaired by Floods Minister Emma Hardy.
£12m ‘Dragons Den’ farming innovation boost01/09/2025 14:20:00
The government is investing £12.6m to boost UK agri-tech, building on clever innovations to cut costs, drive growth, and secure farming’s future.
British businesses cheer UK-EU deal to support food trade and profits29/08/2025 16:25:00
The SPS agreement will making trading with the UK’s biggest market faster, easier and cheaper, adding up to £5.1bn a year to the UK economy.