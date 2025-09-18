Foot and mouth disease: latest situation

Current cases of foot and mouth disease, trade restrictions and risk level.

Contents:

If you suspect foot and mouth disease in your animals, you must report it immediately by calling 03000 200 301 in England, 0300 303 8268 in Wales or your local Field Services Office in Scotland.

Foot and mouth disease (FMD) affects cloven-hoofed animals including:

cattle

sheep

pigs

goats

camelids

deer

It does not affect humans.

Livestock keepers must be vigilant to signs of disease and practise good biosecurity.

Current cases in Europe

There are currently no cases in the UK, but there have recently been confirmed cases in:

Germany (January 2025)

Hungary (March 2025)

Slovakia (March 2025)

The last outbreak in the UK was in 2007.

Restrictions

Bringing food into Great Britain for personal use

You must not bring meat or dairy products from certain animals (including cows, sheep, pigs and goats) into Great Britain for personal use, if those goods are from:

the EU

EFTA States

the Faroe Islands

Greenland

Check the rules for bringing food into Great Britain for personal use.

Commercial trade

There are restrictions on commercially importing certain products from Slovakia due to FMD.

The restrictions apply to:

hay and straw

any live animal belonging to an FMD-susceptible species

Restrictions also apply to the following products from FMD-susceptible animals:

germplasm

fresh meat

meat products, unless suitably heat treated

milk and dairy products, unless suitably treated

animal by-products, such as pet food

Traders must check the rules for imports, exports and EU trade of animals and animal products.

Risk levels and outbreak assessments

The risk of FMD entering the UK is currently assessed as low.

Find details of the evidence that supported the decisions on this risk level in APHA’s outbreak assessments:

Foot and mouth disease is not a public health or food safety risk.​

Press releases and statements

