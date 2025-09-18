Thursday 18 Sep 2025 @ 14:20
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Printable version

Foot and mouth disease: latest situation

Current cases of foot and mouth disease, trade restrictions and risk level.

Contents:

If you suspect foot and mouth disease in your animals, you must report it immediately by calling 03000 200 301 in England, 0300 303 8268 in Wales or your local Field Services Office in Scotland.

Foot and mouth disease (FMD) affects cloven-hoofed animals including:

  • cattle
  • sheep
  • pigs
  • goats
  • camelids
  • deer

It does not affect humans.

Livestock keepers must be vigilant to signs of disease and practise good biosecurity.

Current cases in Europe 

There are currently no cases in the UK, but there have recently been confirmed cases in:

  • Germany (January 2025)
  • Hungary (March 2025)
  • Slovakia (March 2025)

The last outbreak in the UK was in 2007.

Restrictions

Bringing food into Great Britain for personal use

You must not bring meat or dairy products from certain animals (including cows, sheep, pigs and goats) into Great Britain for personal use, if those goods are from:

  • the EU
  • EFTA States
  • the Faroe Islands
  • Greenland

Check the rules for bringing food into Great Britain for personal use.

Commercial trade

There are restrictions on commercially importing certain products from Slovakia due to FMD.

The restrictions apply to:

  • hay and straw
  • any live animal belonging to an FMD-susceptible species

Restrictions also apply to the following products from FMD-susceptible animals:

  • germplasm
  • fresh meat
  • meat products, unless suitably heat treated
  • milk and dairy products, unless suitably treated
  • animal by-products, such as pet food

Traders must check the rules for imports, exports and EU trade of animals and animal products.

Risk levels and outbreak assessments

The risk of FMD entering the UK is currently assessed as low. 

Find details of the evidence that supported the decisions on this risk level in APHA’s outbreak assessments:

Foot and mouth disease is not a public health or food safety risk.​

Press releases and statements

Related content

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-environment-food-rural-affairs

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foot-and-mouth-disease-latest-situation#full-publication-update-history

Share this article

Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Government takes action to protect bees from pesticides

11/09/2025 14:20:00

Government announces new guidance to protect pollinators such as bees.

UK and Brazil to show global leadership on fertilisers sustainability

11/09/2025 10:10:00

Yesterday, the UK and Brazil have signed a partnership on fertilisers to tackle their environmental impact and embrace their economic opportunities.

UK introduces landmark legislation to protect world’s ocean

11/09/2025 09:07:00

The UK government introduces Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) legislation to help protect two-thirds of the world’s ocean.

Burning banned on England’s deep peat to protect wildlife

09/09/2025 14:20:00

Ban on burning heather and grass on deep peat extended to improve air quality for local communities, reduce flood risk and protect wildlife.

Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England

09/09/2025 11:20:00

Find out about the latest bird flu situation in England and guidance for bird keepers and the public.

Homes to be better protected from floods this winter as Taskforce boosts nation’s resilience

08/09/2025 14:20:00

Latest meeting takes place today chaired by Floods Minister Emma Hardy.

£12m ‘Dragons Den’ farming innovation boost

01/09/2025 14:20:00

The government is investing £12.6m to boost UK agri-tech, building on clever innovations to cut costs, drive growth, and secure farming’s future.

British businesses cheer UK-EU deal to support food trade and profits

29/08/2025 16:25:00

The SPS agreement will making trading with the UK’s biggest market faster, easier and cheaper, adding up to £5.1bn a year to the UK economy.

Streamlined regulation to power growth and boost British industry

26/08/2025 14:20:00

Environmental permitting for industry and energy to be modernised, as part of new plans following the landmark Corry Review