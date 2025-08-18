Foot-and-mouth disease control strategy

This document describes how a suspect case and outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) would be managed in Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales, not including Northern Ireland) and the measures to be applied within the framework of national law. It also describes the measures and wider framework in place for reducing the risk of an incursion of FMD.

The strategy aims to provide information on the policies to be applied so all those affected by an outbreak of FMD can be better prepared to respond quickly and effectively to control it, mitigating the likely impact of the control measures.

(Source: Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, 24 July 2025)

For more information on this subject, please see 'Foot-and-mouth disease'.