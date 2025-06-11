Football betting firm boss banned after company went into administration owing investors more than £10 million

The company was making substantial losses when it accepted additional investment from bondholders it was never going to be able to repay

Former sports presenter Alan Bentley has received an 11-year directorship ban after his football betting firm collapsed owing investors over £10 million, having continued to collect £1.5 million in investments despite no evidence of trading activity

His company, Bentley Global (UK) Limited, promised investors returns of up to 20% by using a football betting algorithm, but financial records showed trading losses of millions of pounds with no recorded turnover

Insolvency Service investigations found that the company had “no reasonable prospect” of repaying investors despite continuing to accept their money

The founder of a football betting investment firm has been banned as a director after his company went into administration owing investors more than £10 million.

Former television presenter Alan Bentley allowed his Bentley Global (UK) Limited company to obtain more than £1.5 million from investors during late 2019 and the first half of 2020, promising returns of up to 20%.

Investors’ funds were to be used to place bets on the outcomes of football matches using an artificial intelligence algorithm called Algol88.

However, no evidence was produced that Bentley Global (UK) Limited was actually betting on football matches in that period.

Bentley Global (UK) Limited also had no known source of trading income in that time, having suffered losses of more than £5 million by August 2019 and over £4 million by August 2018.

The 63-year-old, of Ongar Road, Kelvedon Hatch, Essex, has been banned as a company director for 11 years.

Bentley’s brother, Brian Bentley, was also disqualified as a company director in 2024 for misconduct while he was a director at Bentley Global (UK) Limited.

Brian Bentley, 62, of Anchorage Lane, Doncaster, was banned as a director for six years, with his disqualification running until April 2030.

Kevin Read, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:

Alan Bentley’s company secured more than £1.5 million from hundreds of investors under a bond investment scheme during a nine-month period in 2019 and 2020 when there was no evidence of any trading. Bentley knew the company had made huge losses and was unable to pay its debts. His company had no reasonable prospect of being able to repay the investments and interest payments under the bond scheme because of its dire financial position. Directors have a responsibility to be honest and transparent with investors, especially when handling their money. This case sends a clear message that those who abuse their position and mislead investors will not be able to continue to act as company directors.

Bentley Global (UK) Limited began receiving funds from investors in 2018 under a bond investment scheme.

The scheme offered annual interest payments between 12% to 20% and repayment of the investment funds at the end of three years.

Bentley Global (UK) Limited’s accounts for the periods ending 31 August 2018 and 31 August 2019 recorded no turnover for the company.

Trading losses of £4.137 million and £5.321 million were recorded for the same periods.

Despite this, Bentley Global (UK) Limited continued to acquire money from investors.

A total of £1.597 million was secured from investors across the world between 4 September 2019 and 16 June 2020.

Bentley has not disputed that there is no evidence of the company carrying out its stated trading activity of betting on football matches in that period. The company also had no known source of trading income during that time.

Bentley Global (UK) Limited owed £10.065 million to investors when it went into administration in May 2022.

The Official Receiver has since been appointed as liquidator and is overseeing the winding-up of the company and identification of any potential assets.

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Alan Bentley, and his ban started on Wednesday 4 June.

It prevents him from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.

Further information