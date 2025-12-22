Football clubs urged to access mental health course

The Minister for Sports is urging football clubs across Wales to take up a mental health training course to better support teams, coaches, and players.

Football clubs across Wales can access an online course delivered by Mind Cymru and UK Coaching to increase their mental health awareness.

Around 200 clubs have completed the e-learning course, but there are plenty of spaces still available.

The course equips coaches with knowledge and confidence to understand and support people experiencing mental health difficulties. It helps create positive environments where everyone can enjoy being active and feel encouraged to participate.

Minister for Sports, Jack Sargeant said:

From my own involvement with football clubs in Deeside, I know that they are the heart of our communities and coaches are often the first to notice when someone is struggling. Mental health matters every day, but I know that as we approach Christmas, this period can be particularly challenging for some people. The practical skills coaches gain from this course to support their players and teams can be lifesaving. I'm pleased that around 200 clubs have already accessed this valuable resource, but I'm urging clubs across Wales to take up the opportunity because it can make a real difference to people's lives.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy said:

Football clubs are trusted spaces in our communities where people of all ages come together. When coaches understand mental health and feel confident having those conversations, it creates an environment where people feel safe to open up. This training is an important step in breaking down stigma and ensuring no one faces mental health challenges alone. I encourage all clubs to take up this opportunity.

Sport Wales is developing a longer-term preventative approach that addresses stigma and risk factors whilst creating environments supporting positive mental health across the entire sports sector.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts to ensure sports clubs can provide supportive spaces where people feel valued and included.

Football clubs interested in accessing the training should contact the Football Association of Wales for details on how to register for the free e-learning course.